<Perak state gov’t says it will provide location in Tg Malim for Geely to build its research university

Posted in Geely, Local News / By Anthony Lim / December 26 2023 1:31 pm

The Perak state government says it will provide a location for the construction of a university in Proton City, Tanjung Malim, as proposed by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. According to Perak MB Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, the matter was discussed two weeks ago during a visit by the company’s senior management to the state, Bernama reports.

“During the discussion, they asked us to provide a location for the development of the university, and at the same time, we have suggested several locations that we feel are suitable. However, no specific period has been set for the construction of this university,” he said.

He added that the construction of the university was a significant development as it would provide job opportunities to various levels of society, especially the youth. “In other words, the opening of this university will make the place a new development centre. So you can imagine all the possibilities,” he said.

<

The proposal to build a university in the area follows that outlined when the development plan of the Automotive Hi-Tech Valley (AHTV) was launched in April last year, where it was revealed that the project would be divided into four parcels, the first being an auto hub, the second a next generation vehicles (NxGV) park, the third for related industries and the fourth, a section dedicated to education.

Aside from making AHTV a centre for globally recognised tropical-based research and development of high technology automotive components, the plans also included a research university aimed at expanding the capabilities of Malaysian automotive workers and helping the country become a regional leader in education for automotive engineering, information technology, artificial intelligence, and software development.

In October, DRB-Hicom and Geely Holding Group signed a master collaboration agreement (MCA) to set the underlying principles, governance framework and mutual commitment for the AHTV project, which is expected to attract RM32bil in investments.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.