Pay Sepang, Cyberjaya saman for just RM10 in Jan

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / January 5 2024 11:19 am

Click to enlarge

Majlis Perbandaran Sepang (MPS), the Sepang city council that has the airport area and Cyberjaya in its jurisdiction, is having a ‘saman discount’ where you can clear your summonses for only RM10. This offer is valid for the month of January 2024.

Mobile counters will be set up at commercial areas daily for this purpose. It’s a different location every day, so check out the list above to match place and time. Among the stops are Medan 88, Kip Sentral, Cyberjaya’s Glomac and Crystalville, and Kosmopleks.

So, if you’ve accumulated saman in Cyberjaya and other MPS areas and want to start 2024 with a clean slate, take advantage of this RM10 offer. Look out for the council’s mobile counters at the locations above.

