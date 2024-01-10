LRT3: Five cancelled stations to be operational in 2027

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / January 10 2024 11:43 am

Five Light Rail Transit Line 3 (LRT3) stations, which had previously been cancelled, is now expected to become operational in 2027, Bernama has reported.

The construction of the new, reinstated LRT3 stations cannot be completed by next year, transport minister Anthony Loke was reported as saying. “The stations have not been built, so it cannot be completed within a year. These are optional station to be reintroduced, with implementation expected to take two or three years,” Loke said.

At the tabling of Budget 2024 last October, the LRT3 line was announced to be gaining back five of its previously cancelled stations, which are Tropicana (previously Lien Hoe), Temasya, Raja Muda (Sirim), Bukit Raja and Bandar Botanik. The sixth location, which is a planned 2 km tunnel including an underground station at Persiaran Hishamuddin in Shah Alam, remains cancelled.

The LRT3 project that spans Bandar Utama and Johan Setia in Klang, Selangor is expected to benefit two million residents, and is estimated to cost around RM16 billion, according to the report.

As of December 25, 2023, the LRT3 project is at 91.68% completion, and the LRT Shah Alam line is aimed for a start of operations on March 1, 2025, Loke said.

