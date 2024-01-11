Subaru BRZ STI Edition and GT Editions of Crosstrek, WRX Sedan/Wagon revealed at Singapore Motorshow

Posted in Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / January 11 2024 11:24 am

Motor Image has unveiled the new BRZ STI Edition along with GT Editions of the Crosstrek, WRX Sedan and WRX Wagon at this year’s Singapore Motorshow, which opens to the public today and will continue until January 14, 2024.

According to Subaru sales personnel, pricing for the BRZ STI Edition starts from SGD225,600 (RM787,435) inclusive of COE, while the Crosstrek GT Edition is from SGD221,600 (RM773,474). The GT Editions of the WRX Sedan and Wagon do not have official pricing for now.

Subaru BRZ STI

The BRZ STI differs from a regular model thanks to its aerodynamic kit that includes a front splitter and fender garnish, both serving to manage airflow and minimise front lift. Other parts that come with the kit include side under spoilers, a rear diffuser as well as a carbon-fibre rear spoiler.

The company says the kit enhances the BRZ’s aerodynamics for greater high-speed stability, allowing for sharper, more agile directional changes. As for the interior, it’s mainly aesthetic improvements, as you’ll find leather accents such as a red-striped steering wheel and matching door cards.

Mechanically, it’s the same FA24D 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine providing 237 PS and 250 Nm of torque. Drive goes to the rear wheels via a six-speed automatic or manual, the latter allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.3 seconds (versus the AT’s 6.9 seconds) and a top speed of 226 km/h (versus the AT’s 216 km/h).

Subaru Crosstrek e-Boxer Hybrid GT Edition

The latest Crosstrek (previously known as the XV) was launched in Singapore last year and is only available with an e-Boxer powertrain providing 150 PS and 196 Nm. The setup consists of a FB20 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four petrol unit augmented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system with a small electric motor sandwiched between the engine and CVT – the brand’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system is standard.

Previously only offered as the 2.0i-S e-Boxer Hybrid EyeSight, Motor Image has now added a GT Edition trim that brings with it a styling kit designed in partnership with Giken Co. and Subaru designer Masahiko ‘Jack’ Kobayashi.

The kit adds front, rear and side under spoilers; new 18-inch alloy wheels; a roof spoiler as well as prominent garnishes around the fog lamps and on the doors. Inside, there are two-tone grey leather GT Edition seats with red accents and white contrast stitching.

Subaru WRX Sedan and Wagon GT Editions

Subaru’s latest rally-inspired sports sedan and its wagon sibling also receive the Giken touch, although these are being presented as prototypes for now before they are made available for sale later in the year.

Visual changes for both models include a STI grille as well as aerodynamic extensions to the front, sides and rear. No mechanical changes were mentioned, so the WRX duo retains the FA24F 2.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder boxer engine with 275 PS and 350 Nm.

In Singapore, the mill is paired exclusively with a Sport Lineartronic CVT (the WRX Sedan in Malaysia is also available with a six-speed manual) and all-wheel drive for a top speed of 215 km/h and a century sprint time of 6.1 seconds.

GALLERY: Subaru BRZ STI

GALLERY: Subaru Crosstrek e-Boxer Hybrid GT Edition

GALLERY: Subaru WRX Sedan GT Edition

GALLERY: Subaru WRX Wagon GT Edition

