Malaysian riders/drivers, MIROS wants your thoughts

If you are a Malaysian driver or motorcycle rider, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) wants your thoughts in the Motorcycle Safety Initiative survey. The survey is online, link here, and open to Malaysian citizens or permanent residents.

Additionally, you must be a motorcycle rider, driver or heavy vehicle driver to participate in the survey. The survey is anonymous but there is an option to leave an email address for participation in future surveys.

Among the questions asked are whether the riding age for motorcyclists should be increased and if more rider training is required or mandatory post licence. Other questions include heavy vehicles, and if blind spot warnings should be installed, either active with warning sensors or passive, like blind spot warning stickers.

The survey is estimated to take between 10 to 25 minutes, and is only available in Bahasa Malaysia. Any enquiries regarding the survey can be directed to MIROS Head of Project Dr A Azad at +603 8924 9200.

