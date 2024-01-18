Lynk & Co 07 E-MP teased – mid-size PHEV sedan built on CMA Evo platform with 593 PS; Q1 2024 debut

Posted in Cars, International News, Lynk & Co / By Gerard Lye / January 18 2024 10:25 am

Lynk & Co has released official teaser photos of its upcoming 07 EM-P, which will be the brand’s first mid-size sedan. The Geely and Volvo joint venture also has a compact sedan called the 03, with the rest of the line-up (01, 02, 05, 06, 08 and 09) being some form of SUV.

According to reports from China, the 07 EM-P will be built on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) Evo platform and feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain offering a substantial 593 PS (585 hp or 436 kW).

Said platform is also used by the 08 EM-P mid-size SUV, which comes with a PHEV system that delivers a total system output identical to what’s expected of the 07 EM-P. The 08 EM-P’s PHEV setup is made up of a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine augmented by three electric motors.

Design-wise, the 07 EM-P boasts a sleek and aerodynamic profile with gentle creases along its sides. Despite the light camouflage, we can spot cues derived from The Next Day concept presented in 2022, including headlamps integrated into the front bumper and daytime running light bars extending from just under the bonnet line.

Other details include a large lower intake, no conventional grille, sporty-looking wheels, retractable door handles and side mirrors that sit on protruding posts. For now, there are no interior photos, so we’ll have to wait until the full reveal to learn more about the 07 EM-P.

