Johor Bahru to face traffic congestion from RTS work

Posted in Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 31 2024 11:36 am

Construction of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) in Johor Bahru is expected to cause traffic congestion towards the latter half of 2024. Certain roads in Johor Bahru will be closed from April until September to facilitate work.

“This will no doubt affect the already heavy traffic congestion, but it cannot be avoided. Rest assured, we are looking at ways to address the situation,” said Johor Bahru mayor Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman. The RTS is an ongoing cross border rail construction project linking Johor Baru and Singapore.

Commenting on the city’s traffic situation in a The Star report, Noorazam said traffic snarls on Jalan Abdullah Ibrahim, Jalan Wong Ah Fook and Jalan Tebrau are common due to ongoing construction and high vehicle volume.

Johor Bahru city council is also in talks with Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) to improve connectivity upon completion of the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double Track project (EDTP). “Similar to the RTS Link, we want to provide passengers with good connectivity after arriving at the station; to bring people to the sub-urban areas and vice versa using public transport and park and ride facilities,” added Noorazam.

