JPJ driving licence renewal slip not valid in foreign countries – RM20 to get a card; other FAQs here

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / February 9 2024 10:21 am

The road transport department (JPJ) has released a FAQ to explain how the new driving licence (LLM) renewal slip works in Malaysia. The issuing of this slip is for those who still prefer to have a physical document on hand instead of opting for digital driving license (e-LLM) renewal, which will appear in the MyJPJ app.

It’s important to remember the LLM renewal slip does not replace the plastic card that we’re familiar with. Instead, the slip acts as a supporting document that you present to the authorities along with the plastic driving licence card when asked. If you chose to go with e-LLM renewal, you only need to show the digital licence in the MyJPJ app.

The LLM renewal slip is available to all Malaysian and non-citizen driving licence holders, and can be obtained at JPJ counters as well as through agents such as Pos Malaysia and MyEG. You can also renew your LLM via JPJ’s mySIKAP portal, but you’ll need to remember to opt for the renewal slip.

There’s no additional charge if you want the slip, as the fee is factored into the amount paid for the LLM renewal. However, if the slip is damaged or lost, getting a new copy will cost you RM20. Keep in mind that the issuing of LLM renewals slips does not involve vocational licences and is only for competent driving licenses (CDL).

The information listed on the LLM renewal slip includes your name, IC number, driving licence class(es), validity period and driving licence serial number. All these are updated in real-time in JPJ’s system and will be reflected in the MyJPJ app.

The JPJ explicitly states the LLM renewal slip can only be used within Malaysia and is not valid overseas. If you intend on driving in a foreign country, you’ll need to visit a JPJ counter to request for a physical card and pay RM20 for it. Similarly, the e-LLM can’t be used in foreign countries, so it looks you’ll have to get the physical card as well.

You’ll need to provide proof and any supporting documents such as travel tickets, an offer letter, a passport or any other relevant documents relating to the purpose of your travel overseas. Certain countries require an international driving permit (IDP), which is another thing you’ll have to pay for.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.