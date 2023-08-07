Digital driving licence valid only in Malaysia, physical licence still needed for use in foreign countries – Loke

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 7 August 2023 10:54 am / 18 comments

While Malaysia is switching to a digital driving licence, those who intend to drive in other countries should take note that you will still need to have a physical copy of the document (or an IDP) for this purpose, as the digital driving licence may not be recognised by foreign authorities.

This reminder comes following an incident last week where two Malaysians were issued traffic summonses in Thailand for failing to produce a physical copy of their driving licence to Thai authorities.

Transport minister Anthony Loke said that the matter of a driving licence was subject to the laws of other countries, as Bernama reports. Commenting on the matter, he said that the digital driving licence is only valid in Malaysia, repeating what he had said back in February when the switch to the digital road tax and driver’s licence was first announced.

In relation to the recent case, he said that the road transport department (JPJ) has not stopped issuing physical copies of driving licences, and it was available for those who need it. “If they want to drive in a country that requires a physical licence, then they can apply for it at the JPJ counter when renewing (their licence),” he said.

It is also worth noting that in Malaysia, the switch to a digital driving licence – which can be displayed via the MyJPJ app – isn’t across the board. As stated back in February, those with a learner’s driver’s licence (LDL) and a vocational driver’s licence (PSV/GDL/KON) still need a physical copy of the licence.

Also, foreign nationals holding a Malaysian driving licence or an international driving permit (IDP) will need to have the relevant physical document with them when they are behind the wheel.

