Digital driving licence valid only in Malaysia, physical licence still needed for use in foreign countries – Loke

While Malaysia is switching to a digital driving licence, those who intend to drive in other countries should take note that you will still need to have a physical copy of the document (or an IDP) for this purpose, as the digital driving licence may not be recognised by foreign authorities.
This reminder comes following an incident last week where two Malaysians were issued traffic summonses in Thailand for failing to produce a physical copy of their driving licence to Thai authorities.
Transport minister Anthony Loke said that the matter of a driving licence was subject to the laws of other countries, as Bernama reports. Commenting on the matter, he said that the digital driving licence is only valid in Malaysia, repeating what he had said back in February when the switch to the digital road tax and driver’s licence was first announced.
In relation to the recent case, he said that the road transport department (JPJ) has not stopped issuing physical copies of driving licences, and it was available for those who need it. “If they want to drive in a country that requires a physical licence, then they can apply for it at the JPJ counter when renewing (their licence),” he said.
It is also worth noting that in Malaysia, the switch to a digital driving licence – which can be displayed via the MyJPJ app – isn’t across the board. As stated back in February, those with a learner’s driver’s licence (LDL) and a vocational driver’s licence (PSV/GDL/KON) still need a physical copy of the licence.
Also, foreign nationals holding a Malaysian driving licence or an international driving permit (IDP) will need to have the relevant physical document with them when they are behind the wheel.
Comments
Yet another “progressive move” and ended up being neither here nor there. Syiok sendiri for the optics locally, but actually makes us do double work.
What is so syok sendiri about this? I think for local use without physical card is actually very helpful already. What do you mean by double work? all this time before this you dont have to have physical card meh?
Of course if you want to go overseas have to obey respective local rules & regulations if they want physical card, then we must have one too! It is so simple.
Our government does not have to pay anything for using the digital platform? Introducing a new platform while maintaining the old (worldwide accepted) ones does not cost extra?
FYI our current physical card is not accepted worldwide, majority of the countries require us to have the International Driving Permit which costs RM150 to do at any JPJ brach and valid for 1 year.
Digitalisation is indeed a step forward in a right direction. Of course there is a cost involved. Sooner or later we will still have to do this system.
Majority of the rakyat only travel and holiday locally anyway so the impact is pretty much minimal.
Another moron in KERAjaan MahalDahNi…never think properly before doing something…you fail big time loke…shame on you!!!!
for not understanding that the power & authority of the Malaysian government & its ministers are only within the country’s borders. Malaysian laws & regulations also have no jurisdiction outside the country’s borders. Thus, one has to follow the laws & regulations of a foreign country when being over there.
LOLLOKE still have not fix the goddamn confusion on paperless roadtax now he went and broke the driving license system! Well done!
PM Anwar this crap minister got nothing better to do ahh? Go ask him sell more number plates lar, at least he is not causing problems for everyone including his own enforcement staff!
I think ahlokekor is wasting too much time on licenses,collecting upfront 10 year fees etc.
He should delegate these biasa items after due diligence,and not do u turns after some backlash.
There r more pressing issues to handle.Like the usual huge crowds at JPJ offices,long queues at Puspakom,”hanky panky at puspakom during inspections”, overloading by tipper trucks carrying quarry stones/sand. etc.
Hello,dont use MADANI tax ringgit salaries by doing the mundane which the lower ranking staff can do.
Menteris have more important matters to attend to.
Well, with a lot of policy changes, it’s just a matter of adjusting quickly to cover the unintended consequences.
Other countries have consistent policy to follow and will not entertain our lalang ever changing policies from a lalang G. Just gimme my physical printed roadtax & driving license goddammit!
To be honest, I can tell that those countries that are not keen with Malaysia digital driving license not because of the system reliability itself but they are just bitter that they are incapable to implement the same or better technology than this. Malaysia is a third world country according to them and self-hating Malaysians, right? LMAO
LOL no. There are good reasons why not everything is digital and even as far as OZ they still recognised Msian driving license as physical evidence (that is how they found out a Msian imbecile had forged his license).
Lanchow la loke, satu lagi projek DAPiss
So much bashing of the govt here. Even in Europe, if you are from UK and you drive into France, you will need to display a sticker on your bumper. You don’t see UK people complaining. In MY, you might drive to 4 countries; TH, SG, ID, Brunei. Out of the 22-odd million active cars on the road, probably less than 5% will drive out of the country. The rest will probably never drive out of the country. The digital roadtax makes good sense since a huge majority will never need to get a physical one as the won’t drive out.
When Thais & Singaporeans drive over to the Peninsula & when Indonesians drive over to Sabah and Sarawak from Kalimantan, we Malaysians expect them to respect our laws especially traffic rules & regulations while they are in Malaysian territory. So, when we drive over to their respective countries, we too have to respect their laws while we are in their respective territories. Those who complain a lot about this, obviously have problems understanding such a relatively simple concept, most likely because they themselves have trouble respecting & abiding the laws in their own country.
People should know that we need to present physical license in foreign countries, digital license is only valid in Malaysia.
In the end Rakyat yg susah and will blamed. Stupid menteli with half baked idea is blameless
Common sense to check other nation laws before visit. best is apply international drive permit for a year. fortunately only a small group errant Malaysian will behave that way. however, their behaviour enough to ruin others Malaysian travel aboard.