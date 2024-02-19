NKVE KM27.1 temporary closure in both directions from 11pm-5am, February 19-20 for gantry installation

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / February 19 2024 9:46 am

The Kuala Lumpur department of information (Jabatan Penerangan WPKL) has announced that the NKVE will see a temporary closure along KM27.1 in both directions on February 19 and 20, 2024, from 11pm to 5am for the installation of a gantry at the location.

A quick check on Google Maps shows that the pinpointed location of KM27.1 along the NKVE as provided by JP WPKL is where the highway crests the hill; when travelling towards Kuala Lumpur, that is where the city skyline begins to come into view.

The appointed contractor for the gantry installation is Gallery Model Sdn Bhd, and highway users are advised to heed to instructions of the temporary safety signage, as well as the instructions of traffic personnel that will be on site at the stated times for the safety of all parties, according to the statement.

Highway users are also advised to plan their journeys in order to avoid the likelihood of traffic congestion in the area involved, for traffic coming from Sungai Buloh to the Jalan Duta toll plaza, and from the DUKE highway to the Jalan Duta toll plaza and onwards to Sungai Buloh.

