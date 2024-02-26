2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance facelift spied fully uncovered – new styling elements, Ludicrous badging

Following the sighting of a new Tesla Model 3 Performance with its front and rear ends covered last week, the upcoming higher-performance variant of the Model 3 Highland has been spotted again, this time fully uncovered, and in Spain.

A couple of units, in Ultra Red and black were spotted and caught on camera by an X user in Valencia, undergoing what looked like a promotional shoot for it. The carmaker has said the variant would return in the first half of 2024, and the preparation of presentation material for it suggests that things moving along according to plan.

The absence of camo offers a view of the styling changes to the exterior, and these include a new rear splitter and trunk spoiler. The car also gets a restyled splitter at the front, and as can be seen in the spy video, new wheels, red brake calipers and a Ludicrous badge on the rear bonnet will further identify the variant. It has also been indicated that the car will feature upgraded brake and suspension components.

Also seen are the sports seats as seen on the spied unit last week, with the sportier front seat design again finished in white. Nothing so far in terms of performance specifications, but the facelift should improve on the previous Model 3 Performance’s 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) sprint time of 3.3 seconds and retain the old car’s 249.4 km/h (155 mph) top speed.

Earlier this month, reports offered the view that series production of the variant would kick off at the Tesla’s Giga Shanghai and Fremont facilities at the end of March, with a market launch expected sometime in the second quarter. The presence of the uncovered cars – and the readying of marketing material – suggests that its debut could be within the earlier part of that quarter.

  • S70 on Feb 26, 2024 at 12:51 pm

    Where’s S70 media drive article eh? Already 3 weeks

  • Mike Tee on Feb 26, 2024 at 3:18 pm

    “…previous Model 3 Performance’s 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) sprint time of 4.4 seconds”

    The previous M3P did the century in 3.5 seconds. This new one should be 2.5-3.0 or if they are feeling generous 2.4 secs. They can but won’t go lower or S Plaid sales will be cannibilised.

  • Why So Serious on Feb 26, 2024 at 4:56 pm

    EV ketam. hahahaha!

