GOLD number plate series makes over RM17 million in revenue, attracted more than 23,000 bidders

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / February 26 2024 5:48 pm

During the announcement by the road transport department (JPJ) which revealed that a record RM5.07 billion in revenue was collected by the department in 2023, the GOLD series of number plates had generated more than RM17.24 million in revenue, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Announced at the end of January in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Federal Territories Day, the special plate series attracted 23,160 bidders, according to transport minister Anthony Loke.

“Fifty per cent of the revenue from the special number plate series will be allocated to initiatives under the ministry for 2024, such as driving licence assistance, helmet assistance, FlySiswa subsidies, and Social Security Organisation (Socso) contributions for taxi drivers,” Loke said. The transport ministry will be launching more special-series number plates in the future to boost revenue, he added.

The GOLD special series runs from numbers 1 to 9,999, and was made available for bidding through JPJeBid. The leading plate in this series, GOLD 1 belongs to DYMM Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, who put in a bid of RM1.5 million for the plate, making this the highest-ever bid for a number plate in Malaysia.

