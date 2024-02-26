JPJ collected a record RM5.07 bil in revenue for 2023

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / February 26 2024 6:10 pm

Annual collection by the road transport department (JPJ) has always made the agency one of the highest revenue earners for the government, and it continues to be the case with the announcement of its revenue collection for 2023, which set a new record for the department.

Transport minister Anthony Loke revealed that the department managed RM5.07 billion in revenue last year, up 3.53% from the RM4.90 billion (initially reported at RM4.89 billion, then RM4.92 billion) it achieved in 2022.

The final total more than met the department’s 2023 projection of expecting to collect above RM5 billion in revenue for the year. Revenue collection by the department has jumped significantly since 2022 – prior to that, it collected RM 4.004 billion in 2021, RM4.31 billion in 2019 and RN4.23 billion in 2018.

According to Loke, revenue from the tender of vehicle registration plates amounted to RM569.6 million in 2023, marking a 13.6% increase from the RM501.5 million recorded in 2022. This included that generated by the FF and M_M (Malaysia Merdeka) special plate series announced in May and August last year. Given the performance of the GOLD special series plate, 2024 looks like it will continue to rake in the money on that front.

