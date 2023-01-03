In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 3 January 2023 10:49 am / 0 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) has announced that it collected RM4.89 billion in revenue in 2022 from various avenues, including that from road tax and driver’s licence renewals. The income exceeded the department’s 2022 target of RM4.12 billion, and surpassed that mark in September, according to JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim.

He said the collections were recorded via payments at counter stations at 15 JPJ HQ offices and 66 branch offices in addition to 22 branches at Urban Transformation Centres (UTC) as well as JPJ mobile counters and self-service kiosks.

Last month, when revenue had reached RM4.6 billion as of December 11, Zailani revealed that about RM12 million was being collected every day by the department, with the highest income being generated by road tax, with up to RM2.63 billion being collected for this up to October.

This was followed by driving licences (RM483 million), JPJ eBiD electronic vehicle number plate bidding system (RM421 million), vehicle registration fees (RM134 million) and settlement fees without trial (RM119 million).

In 2021, the department collected RM4.004 billion in revenue, while its total collection for 2020 was RM4.1 billion.