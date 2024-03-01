2024 BMW Motorrad R18 Roctane Malaysian launch

Posted in Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / March 1 2024 11:32 am

Joining BMW Motorrad’s range of Heritage motorcycles in Malaysia is the 2024 BMW R18 Roctane, priced at estimated RM160,000. Pricing for the R18 Roctane is on-the-road excluding insurance and will be confirmed in the near future, pending approval.

The R18 Roctane joins the R18 Classic (RM154,500), R18 Bagger (RM186,500) and R18 Transcontinental (RM198,500) in the BMW Motorrad Heritage Malaysian catalogue, along with the limited edition R18 100 Years.

Carrying the biggest boxer engine made by BMW Motorrad, the Roctane gets a 1,801 cc air-cooled boxer twin. The two-piston mill is rated for 91 hp at 4,750 rpm with 158 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm, with 150 Nm of torque available from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm, giving the R18 Roctane a torque curve as flat as a table top.

Coming with a minimum of chrome, the R18 Roctane features blacked out styling, with the engine finished in shades of matte with gloss black engine covers. Similarly, the bike comes with matte black bodywork, along with black midi ape hanger bars and exhausts finished in dark chrome.

A single seat is fitted, with a parcel grid in place of the pillion seat. However, should the rider desire, this can be swapped out for a pillion seat from the BMW Motorrad official catalogue which also offers a range of customisation options for the entire R18 range.

The R18 Roctane follows the “big wheel” trend of cruiser design, with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear aluminium cast wheel. The electronic riding suite includes Automatic Stability Control (ASC), engine drag torque control (MSR) as well as optional Hill Start Control and reverse gear.

There is also three riding modes – Rock, Roll and Rain – giving differing levels of power and torque delivery to suit rod conditions. Coming as standard are two locking hard case saddlebags, with a 27-litre storage capacity and riding conveniences include keyless ride and cruise control.

Seat height on the R18 Roctane is set at a low 720 mm while weight is listed as 374 kg with 16-litres of fuel in the tank. For Malaysia, there are two colour options for the R18 Roctane – Mineral Grey and Manhattan Metallic.

