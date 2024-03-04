Proton Saga changes lanes while indicating, gets mirror damaged by passing motorcyclist

Traffic congestion is a given in city centres, and yet another instance of conflict between a car and a motorcycle has surfaced on X/Twitter and Reddit, where dashcam footage shows slow-moving traffic on what appears to be Jalan Yew in Kuala Lumpur, heading towards the Sungai Besi Expressway.
Here, a red Proton Saga is seen waiting for a gap in traffic to change from the right lane to the left lane, and eventually manages to do so, its driver having indicated their intention beforehand to change lanes.
Going by the time stamp from the dashcam footage, the Saga has had its indicator on for around nine seconds before a kapchai (underbone motorcycle) and a larger sportbike arrives in view of the dashcam. With the Saga positioned in between lanes, the kapchai brakes – as does the sportbike behind it – then the Saga completes its manoeuvre into the left lane.
The kapchai rider appears to shake their head in disapproval, while the sportbike rider behind goes one further, and swings at the Saga’s driver-side mirror, and a piece can be seen to have come off the car.
In instances such as this one, it pays to read traffic conditions, and minimise the speed differential when lane splitting. Sufficient anticipation of other road users ahead would mitigate sudden braking, and everyone can be on their own ways safely. Certainly, don’t go damaging property of others.
https://t.co/DN8NhN3Shv pic.twitter.com/WaPjX69n0M
— @ (@anthraxxx781) March 2, 2024
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.
Comments
There are only 2 lanes, 1 left, 1 right. Proton Saga has done what was required to change lanes safely
1. indicate intention
2. confirmed gap in left lane
3. manoeuvre at an appropriate speed
The bikes on the other hand were
1. Not checking the traffic ahead
2. Moving at speed that is unsafe for the condition
3. Was neither in the left or right lane (a car doing so will be considered illegal, wonder since when the highway code created a special dispensation for motorbikes to swerve in and out of the lanes )
4. property damage
Please haul the biker up. This is a common road bully on 2 wheels. This is not an isolated incident
@PDRM
@Ah Loke ko
Stupid bikers never wanted to stop
They kinda forget rear gotta wait
Their crooked legs can’t be used
Those p-hailing is even worse
Not stupid, just remember this is their land.
Main problem is the stupid no brain bikers.
If saw some car already signal early and almost mid of changing lane, slow down lar let yhe car complete the lane change. Then move on lar. So hard to be patient ka that stupid idiot biker? Really beyond stupidity. Hopefully pdrm caught him and saman.
Someday that idiot biker will run down by car.
Bikers own the emergency and middle lanes
Their mom will be proud.
I was in a similar situation when changing lanes but the other party was a car instead of motor. The investigating sarjan said I was at fault because the car that knock into mine had right of way.
Going by that logic, I guess the motors in the video were in the right of way too.
depends on vehicle. if motorcycle sure at fault coz splitting lane..
for cars, depend on whose on the right way and how long the vehicle body has pass..
its quite complicated.. and the last word will be from the sarjan.. whos wrong or right..
but i agree on those pesky motorcyclist .. cant even be patient.. from the video, sadly cant see the plate..?
Setuju dgn point no 3 utk rider. sepatutnya tiada hak utk tuntutan insuran jika menjadi punca kemalangan ketika memandu/menunggang antara dua kenderaan.
“Malaysia aman dan damai”
Topkek
Please conduct “Ops Samseng Jalanan”
Like the one KK police did
Just over the weekend
Sabah is samseng land. Not sure if KL is there yet. Besides, why bother? After the ops, these samseng will be on the road in no time flat! Macam Bossku. Even if he is in jail, there will be plenty of politicians minum Nescafe Kopi-o punya. There is no end to cockroaches!
Motorcyclist is the king of the road now!
so many stories are told with the boom of dashcam.
let’s see if JPJ and PDRM can do something about it now!
Yes, they will! When pigs fly across the sky!
Wow, so ganas. Like crazy already these bikers, king of the roads. Please do something traffic police/jpj/pdrm.
Should change the title to Damaged by passing by MONKEYS
Check the “Big” Biker, maybe they don’t even have a valid roadtax insurance, bike loan also haven’t finish pay off, but act rich.
Unless the car run the motorbike down, there is nothing anyone can do.
No plate/fake plate/plate hidden under mudguard cannot identify the motorbike. Even when managed to identify the bike also very high chance no license, no road tax, no insurance, car have to pay for own damage. Report to police also no action will be taken, at most police send a summon out, which either never reach or ends up in trash .
Setakat bayar berapa saja untuk roadtax? Entah-entah tak bayar. Insuran bayar tak? Nak tunjuk jalan macam bapa dia punya. Tak malu. Kekadang golongan mereka ini kena kemalangan memang padan muka. Tuhan saja tau. Takpa, pihak berkuasa tak bertindak, kita cuma berdoa agar karma cepat datang.
Semoga diperludahkan urusan
What can we muggles say? We mere drivers should all be grateful that kaki motor allow us to use their atuk’s jalan, always remember to kowtow and thank them. You block them means you are ungrateful. Like our beloved Tun M said, some people are not grateful.
Maybe can install something sharp on the side mirror for them to touch ya.
Lawlessness on the roads is getting out of hand. Do something NOW, the law needs to not only be enforced consistently and effectively, but also needs to be SEEN being enforced.
Right now, all manner of traffic infractions are seen rampantly, on daily basis. Speeding, tailgating, running red lights, overtaking on double lines, indiscriminate parking, samseng mat rempits, militant lorry drivers – all getting more common to the point they are almost the norm rather than the exception. Please take note..!
@PDRM / @Menteri Dalam Negeri
@JPJ / @Menteri Pengangkutan
Majority of bikers are the majority race, you think anything will happen to them?
Obviously NO
Now I am very scared to even change lane even if it’s clear, some motor will eventually turn up right behind with their superior speed due to lane splitting, honk and ripped my side mirror to shreds.
I wonder why Malaysia is so lenient to bikers. They has zero accountability, basically they can do no wrong in the eyes of law.
Any developed nation, bike are summoned for lanesplitting, using emerency lane, cutting que in traffic light, beating the red light, and basically any dangerous driving. Other vehicle will even be blamed if accident occurs while rempit are doing these thing.
In Malaysia? Its just the norm
Tak suka boleh balik (insert country of origin)
Those fxxxing bikers are like this.. Absolute scums of society… May god revenge from them.. They cause so much shit to everyone else.. Mofos
Biker dengki because he cannot even afford a proton saga because he failed his SPM and cannot get a proper job. so better smash the proton saga to show his frustration in life that he is part of the B40 group.
I think even the Potong Saga driver is in the B40. This is more like poor gets bullied by poorer!
people penunggang big bike ok, maybe can buy two saga already. even his own body size doesn’t look like B40
not the first time dah, so many of these motorcyclists refused to slow down or brake despite drivers giving ample warning and indication they intend to switch lanes, the road belong to them ke?
rules for lane splitter are needed. lane splitter has to give priority to cars that are changing lane, minimum 5 seconds away.
Pussies that don’t have the balls to fight will hit car mirror and run off home. As a rider myself, I feel ashamed to be seen as part of that group. Just because you ride a bike, doesn’t mean you should have absolute right of way. The car driver here was very generous and attentive to have signalled and waited for as long as he did. Thank you sir for being a good driver.
B40 mentality. enough said.
Typical MALAYsia. ‘Nuff said.
this group of people (bikers) are all political parties favourite voters. So they behaviours is like that = mentality = country heading
Potong Dari Kiri boleh!!! Lane splitting boleh!!! Malaysia boleh!!!
Hope to see those bikers (bully) bodies get crushed on the road.
Dark Angel: Your time’s up.
Biker: I feel pain on my leg. Where am I?
Dark Angel: Hell
Biker: No, please give me another chance. I am not ready for this.
Dark Angel: We found out that you always broke side mirrors and they have not done anything to you. The last time we know, you were found under a trailer and died at the scene.
Biker: This is not fair.
Dark Angel: You have been pardoned many times. Bygone.