Proton Saga changes lanes while indicating, gets mirror damaged by passing motorcyclist

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / March 4 2024 1:09 pm

Traffic congestion is a given in city centres, and yet another instance of conflict between a car and a motorcycle has surfaced on X/Twitter and Reddit, where dashcam footage shows slow-moving traffic on what appears to be Jalan Yew in Kuala Lumpur, heading towards the Sungai Besi Expressway.

Here, a red Proton Saga is seen waiting for a gap in traffic to change from the right lane to the left lane, and eventually manages to do so, its driver having indicated their intention beforehand to change lanes.

Going by the time stamp from the dashcam footage, the Saga has had its indicator on for around nine seconds before a kapchai (underbone motorcycle) and a larger sportbike arrives in view of the dashcam. With the Saga positioned in between lanes, the kapchai brakes – as does the sportbike behind it – then the Saga completes its manoeuvre into the left lane.

The kapchai rider appears to shake their head in disapproval, while the sportbike rider behind goes one further, and swings at the Saga’s driver-side mirror, and a piece can be seen to have come off the car.

In instances such as this one, it pays to read traffic conditions, and minimise the speed differential when lane splitting. Sufficient anticipation of other road users ahead would mitigate sudden braking, and everyone can be on their own ways safely. Certainly, don’t go damaging property of others.

