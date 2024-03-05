FedEx to trial its first EV cross-border delivery from Malaysia to Singapore with a Maxus eDeliver 7 van

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / March 5 2024 5:53 pm

FedEx Express says it is undertaking the company’s first cross-border delivery trial from Malaysia to Singapore using an electric vehicle (EV) as part of its exploration of ways to reduce its carbon footprint and promote sustainable logistics.

The delivery services provider said the journey will be made by a Maxus eDeliver 7 commercial EV van from a FedEx station in Shah Alam to a FedEx facility at Changi Airport in Singapore. It said that the tailpipe CO2 emissions for the trial journey, which covers a total distance of 406 km, would be an estimated 100 kg less than that of a diesel-powered van.

The company said it was using this trial as an initial assessment of the operational effectiveness for future cross-border pick-up and delivery operations, stating that the insights gained will be pivotal in shaping the future of FedEx operations with regards to fleet efficiency and in terms of environmental benefits.

“Our efforts to reduce emissions throughout our business means we need to think strategically about all of our ground operations, not just last-mile delivery, This cross-border trial is a proof of concept that will help inform and advance our fleet electrification programme in the region, in line with our customers’ desire for sustainable time-definite delivery,” said FedEx Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region resident Kawal Preet.

It’s not the first stab at electrification for the company. In May 2023, it added two EVs to its fleet in Malaysia for parcel pick-up and delivery operations within the Klang Valley.

GALLERY: Maxus eDeliver 7 commercial EV van

