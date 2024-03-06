2024 Wuling Bingo Plus launched in China – 102 PS, up to 510 km EV range; from RM59k; BYD Dolphin rival

Posted in Cars, International News, Wuling / By Gerard Lye / March 6 2024 5:05 pm

Wuling has launched the Bingo Plus in China for customers who want something a little larger than the regular Bingo. Pricing starts at 89,800 yuan (RM59,012) for the base variant with 401 km of range following the CLTC standard, while 98,800 yuan (RM64,926) brings with it 510 km of range.

The Chinese carmaker did not provide full details, but it is reported the long-range variant has a battery with an energy capacity of 50.6 kWh, which is substantially more than the regular Bingo that maxes out at 37.9 kWh.

The Bingo Plus also has a more powerful front-mounted electric motor rated at 102 PS (101 hp or 75 kW) and 180 Nm of torque compared to the Bingo’s 68 PS (67 hp or 50 kW) and 125 Nm. Wuling claims a 0-50 km/h time of 3.7 seconds, while DC fast charging will get the battery from a 30-80% state of charge in around 30-35 minutes.

In terms of size, the Bingo Plus measures 4,090 mm long, 1,720 mm wide and 1,575 mm tall. It also has a wheelbase that is 50 mm longer than the standard Bingo at 2,610 mm, although this still pales in comparison to the BYD Dolphin that is reportedly competes against – the Bingo rivals the Seagull in China.

The design is similar to the Bingo, although the Plus model gains LED daytime running lights in its headlamps as well as vertical air vents in the bumper. There’s also a slight kink along the window line that accentuates the two-tone colour scheme, with primary body colour options being Storm Gray, Aurora Green and Quantum Black.

Inside, the Bingo Plus is noticeably different when compared to its smaller sibling with a simpler dashboard layout that sees the displays be separated rather than being framed together. The displays are an 8.8-inch instrument cluster as well as a 10.1-inch touchscreen, the latter powered by Ling OS.

Wuling also noted the increased body size allows for increased space utilisation, including 912 mm of rear legroom and a knee-to-knee distance of 89 mm. With the rear seats folded down, the sunken boot space becomes 1,450 litres, which is more than the Bingo’s 790 litres. The Bingo Plus’ safety kit includes four airbags, ESC electronic vehicle stability system, ABS, automatic parking and hill-start assist.

