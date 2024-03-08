Ismail Sabri calls for reintroduction of GST in Malaysia

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has called for the reintroduction of the goods and services tax (GST) once again, The Star reports. In the Dewan Rakyat yesterday (March 7, 2024), the former prime minister and current Bera MP said bringing back the GST could present the increasing price of goods due to ineffective taxation systems.

“I agree with calls by other MPs that GST should be reintroduced regardless of whatever term is used for it. It (GST) is proven to be more transparent and aid the government’s fiscal standing through tax collection,” said Ismail Sabri.

When asked by Kampar MP Chong Zhemin on why the GST wasn’t reintroduced during his tenure as prime minister, Ismail Sabri said the matter was already discussed by the Cabinet. “At the time, we issued a statement that the Cabinet discussed the matter (GST) and was studying it,” he added.

As a brief recap, the GST replaced the sales and service tax (SST) in April 2015 but was then scrapped in favour of SST in September 2018 when the Pakatan Harapan government took over the reins. If you’re curious how GST impacts the automotive industry and on car prices, we’ve covered the mechanics of both taxation systems in the past.

During the tabling of Budget 2024 last October, the government said it would increase the rate of the SST from 6% to 8%, which has since come into effect from March 1 this year. With this, vehicle ownership costs have gone up, and you can find out more about it here.

Ismail Sabri isn’t the only one with renewed calls for the reintroduction of the GST. On Tuesday (March 5, 2024), MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong took to Facebook saying some people had asked him to continue pushing to revive the GST. Last September, Wee said the many businesses were dodging taxes under the present SST system, resulting in reduced revenue for the government.

“You can call it the value added tax, consumption tax or Madani tax, as long as it is a consumption-based tax,” the Ayer Hitam MP said when debating the motion of thanks on the Royal Address in Parliament on Feb 28, 2024.

Do you support the call by some MPs to revive the GST or should we continue on with the current SST? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • ROTI CANAI on Mar 08, 2024 at 10:03 am

    bodo, reduce burden not add burden

    • I Miss BN 60 Years Rule on Mar 08, 2024 at 11:45 am

      As if adding 2% SST is not adding more burden. Bodo!
      I prefer to pay 6% GST than 8% Madani SST

  • Kea Was on Mar 08, 2024 at 10:04 am

    Why so you can get your special Burberry Clothing and Evian water or trying to make the biggest Lopsided 2022 budget again that failed to do anything?

    Anyway do you think the tax department knows GST since refund back to business is something not known then and make all prices jumping.

    • I Miss BN 60 Years Rule on Mar 08, 2024 at 11:49 am

      So now the Madani added 2% SST is to pay for his LV collection and Mont Blanc water isnt it? Madani budget is turning out to be the worst in Malaysian recent history as our Ringgit is at the lowest in 20 years while inflation is the highest in 60 years.

  • Sohai on Mar 08, 2024 at 10:23 am

    baru je naik SST. now call for GST?
    Is his party in the governement or what?
    this sort of ideas should have been discussed internally rather than out in the open unless you are an opposition. It gives no confidence to the investors.

    • Ajibkor enjoying Starbucks n satay on Mar 08, 2024 at 11:18 am

      The dude is camouflaged as a trojan horse.Same like wee wee…another trojan horse spewing out philosophical ideas.

    • Aaas on Mar 08, 2024 at 11:29 am

      dap sohai. 8% utk dap bole la. dulu bergolek atas jalan mcm monyet

  • No Common Sense on Mar 08, 2024 at 10:25 am

    …When asked by Kampar MP Chong Zhemin on why the GST wasn’t reintroduced during his tenure as prime minister, Ismail Sabri said the matter was already discussed by the Cabinet. “At the time, we issued a statement that the Cabinet discussed the matter (GST) and was studying it,” he added.

    Lame excuses and Hypocrite to the max there!

  • newme on Mar 08, 2024 at 10:30 am

    You were studying back then? Current gov is still studying also…..

  • Ben Yap on Mar 08, 2024 at 10:36 am

    no need tax la… all politicians pay their taxes, reduce their allowances, reduce the number of MPs and claim back whatever the 1MDB has swindle, Malaysia will be ok.

  • wks on Mar 08, 2024 at 10:47 am

    story abt ismail sabri but put wee ka siong face. as usual PT being mca unofficial pr newsletter

  • cleanup on Mar 08, 2024 at 11:11 am

    Go chase the towkays. They have lied, cheated and stolen whenever possible. You’ll get more revenue multiple times more than by collecting from the law-obeying citizen.

  • Kerajaan Madanon on Mar 08, 2024 at 11:25 am

    Not happening. We’ll continue taking from T20 to feed our B40. At least we can buy their votes with RM50. Tak suka boleh balik (insert country of origin)

  • Phuddi sung Lee on Mar 08, 2024 at 11:56 am

    Ini joker of COVID-19, agriculture minister , then pm , what a joke, now he suggests gst, not sure ini orang tau gst maksud apa???

  • @NotBruceWayne on Mar 08, 2024 at 11:57 am

    This guy giving me the vibes of a mole..I think he’s trying to undermine the current goverment..maybe working with the opposition Bawang & Co.

  • kckfen on Mar 08, 2024 at 12:05 pm

    Dah tak ada model nak politik ke?

  • aaaps on Mar 08, 2024 at 12:13 pm

    What is this sampah telling?
    Just say la, intorduce GST so that can hentam the gov in the future when election is near… what an idiot..please continue to sleep la bodo

  • Peppa on Mar 08, 2024 at 1:14 pm

    Paultan needs to stop giving cloud to stupid people

  • SCion on Mar 08, 2024 at 1:43 pm

    PKP, PKPP, PKKP.

  • GST ? on Mar 08, 2024 at 2:21 pm

    Lahanat bodo k/tards will keep track of importers manufacturers distributors dealers input tax claims?

    SST simple and efficient, once taxed, money entered keep in govt pockets peacefully ping ping ong ong

    Kan sennang? malaysians MALAP paid your taxes

  • I like how... on Mar 08, 2024 at 2:31 pm

    They know the cause of deficit in government income is because of tax loophole, but instead of fixing issue of businesses avoiding taxes, they come for everybody.

    Fix the bloody tax loophole. Enforce it with the money you get from tax.

