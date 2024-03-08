Ismail Sabri calls for reintroduction of GST in Malaysia

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has called for the reintroduction of the goods and services tax (GST) once again, The Star reports. In the Dewan Rakyat yesterday (March 7, 2024), the former prime minister and current Bera MP said bringing back the GST could present the increasing price of goods due to ineffective taxation systems.
“I agree with calls by other MPs that GST should be reintroduced regardless of whatever term is used for it. It (GST) is proven to be more transparent and aid the government’s fiscal standing through tax collection,” said Ismail Sabri.
When asked by Kampar MP Chong Zhemin on why the GST wasn’t reintroduced during his tenure as prime minister, Ismail Sabri said the matter was already discussed by the Cabinet. “At the time, we issued a statement that the Cabinet discussed the matter (GST) and was studying it,” he added.
As a brief recap, the GST replaced the sales and service tax (SST) in April 2015 but was then scrapped in favour of SST in September 2018 when the Pakatan Harapan government took over the reins. If you’re curious how GST impacts the automotive industry and on car prices, we’ve covered the mechanics of both taxation systems in the past.
During the tabling of Budget 2024 last October, the government said it would increase the rate of the SST from 6% to 8%, which has since come into effect from March 1 this year. With this, vehicle ownership costs have gone up, and you can find out more about it here.
Ismail Sabri isn’t the only one with renewed calls for the reintroduction of the GST. On Tuesday (March 5, 2024), MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong took to Facebook saying some people had asked him to continue pushing to revive the GST. Last September, Wee said the many businesses were dodging taxes under the present SST system, resulting in reduced revenue for the government.
“You can call it the value added tax, consumption tax or Madani tax, as long as it is a consumption-based tax,” the Ayer Hitam MP said when debating the motion of thanks on the Royal Address in Parliament on Feb 28, 2024.
Do you support the call by some MPs to revive the GST or should we continue on with the current SST? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.
Comments
bodo, reduce burden not add burden
As if adding 2% SST is not adding more burden. Bodo!
I prefer to pay 6% GST than 8% Madani SST
Why so you can get your special Burberry Clothing and Evian water or trying to make the biggest Lopsided 2022 budget again that failed to do anything?
Anyway do you think the tax department knows GST since refund back to business is something not known then and make all prices jumping.
So now the Madani added 2% SST is to pay for his LV collection and Mont Blanc water isnt it? Madani budget is turning out to be the worst in Malaysian recent history as our Ringgit is at the lowest in 20 years while inflation is the highest in 60 years.
baru je naik SST. now call for GST?
Is his party in the governement or what?
this sort of ideas should have been discussed internally rather than out in the open unless you are an opposition. It gives no confidence to the investors.
The dude is camouflaged as a trojan horse.Same like wee wee…another trojan horse spewing out philosophical ideas.
dap sohai. 8% utk dap bole la. dulu bergolek atas jalan mcm monyet
…When asked by Kampar MP Chong Zhemin on why the GST wasn’t reintroduced during his tenure as prime minister, Ismail Sabri said the matter was already discussed by the Cabinet. “At the time, we issued a statement that the Cabinet discussed the matter (GST) and was studying it,” he added.
Lame excuses and Hypocrite to the max there!
You were studying back then? Current gov is still studying also…..
no need tax la… all politicians pay their taxes, reduce their allowances, reduce the number of MPs and claim back whatever the 1MDB has swindle, Malaysia will be ok.
story abt ismail sabri but put wee ka siong face. as usual PT being mca unofficial pr newsletter
Go chase the towkays. They have lied, cheated and stolen whenever possible. You’ll get more revenue multiple times more than by collecting from the law-obeying citizen.
Not happening. We’ll continue taking from T20 to feed our B40. At least we can buy their votes with RM50. Tak suka boleh balik (insert country of origin)
Ini joker of COVID-19, agriculture minister , then pm , what a joke, now he suggests gst, not sure ini orang tau gst maksud apa???
This guy giving me the vibes of a mole..I think he’s trying to undermine the current goverment..maybe working with the opposition Bawang & Co.
Dah tak ada model nak politik ke?
What is this sampah telling?
Just say la, intorduce GST so that can hentam the gov in the future when election is near… what an idiot..please continue to sleep la bodo
Paultan needs to stop giving cloud to stupid people
PKP, PKPP, PKKP.
Lahanat bodo k/tards will keep track of importers manufacturers distributors dealers input tax claims?
SST simple and efficient, once taxed, money entered keep in govt pockets peacefully ping ping ong ong
Kan sennang? malaysians MALAP paid your taxes
They know the cause of deficit in government income is because of tax loophole, but instead of fixing issue of businesses avoiding taxes, they come for everybody.
Fix the bloody tax loophole. Enforce it with the money you get from tax.