Wee Ka Siong says GST should be reintroduced in Malaysia, claims businesses dodging taxes with SST

MCA president and ex-transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has called for the goods and services tax (GST) to be reintroduced, reports The Star. We’ve covered the impact of GST on the automotive industry and car prices in the past, which you should check out to better understand the mechanics of both taxation systems.
“We cannot delay the taxation system that will benefit us in the long run. We have the same opinion as other chambers of commerce that we should bring back the GST,” he said. Wee added that the reintroduction of the GST could be done along with several improvements such as the introduction of an exemption list, zero-rated supply and giving financial aid to the poor with increased government revenue.
“In the past, it was said that the 6% rate was too high. But bear in mind, it can always be reduced to 4% and increased gradually after a certain period of time. Also, have proper planning so that industry people can be better prepared,” Wee said after chairing the Institute of Strategic Analysis and Policy Research (INSAP) 2024 National Budget Roundtable Discussion.
One complaint of the GST when it was implemented during the previous Barisan Nasional government was refund delays, which Wee said should have an improved mechanism. “Refunds are very important so that the cash flow of businesses will not be affected,” he said.
Wee also acknowledged the GST was criticised by the Pakatan Harapan government, but said it was time for everyone to move on from that episode. “If you don’t like the name GST, then change it to any name you want. To me, this is a better way,” said Wee.
The GST replaced the sales and service tax (SST) in April 2015, but was then scrapped in favour of bringing back SST in September 2018 when the Pakatan Harapan government took over the reins. According to Wee, many businesses were dodging taxes under the present SST system, resulting in reduced revenue for the government.
“For the GST, there is nowhere you can run,” he said. “Throughout the world, 174 nations have already implemented the GST. So, we have to make a bold decision and forget about the past and move on,” Wee added. He also said the GST should be brought back next year along with the implementation of an electronic invoicing system (e-invoicing).
Earlier in March this year, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reiterated that Malaysia will not reinstate the GST or any other broad-based consumption tax, at least not in the near future. According to Anwar, the country was simply not ready for the reintroduction of GST.
WKS .. you are in the Govt from 2020 to 2022, why dont you voice out during that time !!! You drop your balls during that time or sleeping ? Talk so much now a days proof you are sleeping when you are in Govt from 2020 to 2022.
Honestly the only thing we remember him about is how suck he is at his transport job and then try to shove the drink driving penalty thinking he has done well to his masters only for Police to inform Drink Driving is the lowest cause of fatal accidents here over the last 10 years.
Problems previously not with the GST system.
It was the abuse of power and channelled quick money to cover the huge debts digged up by 1MDB. People gotten their refunds only after 2018 (MoF-LGE cleansed the shit).
I support the reintroduction of GST with a lower rate (i.e. 3%-4%) because that will help country broaden the tax comprehensively.
Spend more. Pay more. Baru Fair
Glad you realised the previous government where you are part off purposely delay the refund and knowingly move it around your own department due to the 1MDB issue. Bravo
Nothing is impossible under this corrupt government.
Muhyiddin era busy skipping parliament
What also no do act Santa Claus only
Racked up debts from 1.0T to 1.5T
Terima kasih banyak PN!!!
Minyak RM1.20 pon x bg
Refer my name
Refer Restoran Jai Hind
SAY TAKNAK TO GST AND SST. SAY YES TO CATCHING ALL THE TAX DODGERS (UR DATUKS AND TAN SRIS).
Final Price will increase significantly
provided they slash the gst starting with 3% and progressively increasing every 3 years
This Wee wee is really out of touch…
Is he a trojan horse, only not the stealthy type?
You are in the government, why can’t you have those dialogs with your fellow collegues than to air it out in public?
You will talk to your collegues if you are sincere in implementing something good for the rakyat. Is more effective that way.
But airing out in public is really just showing you are trying to gain political mileage.
Please dont sound like an opposition. You belong to the unity government and the deputy MOF is from BN.
Guess he is still very bitter didn’t able to form PN government last year after being the first to sign up but happily forgotten his terrible job at inflating all our ECRL, MRT & LRT3 projects while new MRT project also faced with breakdowns and he just Zzzz away without any solutions or better yet call the profession to solve it on behalf.
Ahweekor..quietly signed SD to become greenie,until Zahidkor rounded up all those recalcitrant trojan horses,and joined Anwarkor.
Wee Wee is the defacto opposition champion,while hanging by a thin thread in BN.
Next,GE 16…he is joining Doominic to become full fledged Greenie.Perhaps ,he will dye his whitish hair GREEN,by GE16.
For now,just ignore his tokok on GST.