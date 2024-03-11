Prolintas MIROS safety awareness campaign at Elmina R&R on GCE encourages safe driving, child seat use

Posted in Local News / By /

Prolintas MIROS safety awareness campaign at Elmina R&R on GCE encourages safe driving, child seat use

Highway concessionaire Prolintas has held a safety awareness campaign in conjunction with the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) at the Elmina rest and service area along the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE), held last week from March 8 to 9.

The campaign has stemmed from Prolintas’ commitment to ensuring a safe, convenient and comfortable experience for highway users, Prolintas group CEO Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah said in a statement.

“We are pleased to partner with MIROS for the first time, recognising its significant role in advancing road traffic safety awareness and education which complements this vision perfectly. Through this strategic alliance, we are determined to reduce road accident rates,” Azlan said.

Held at the carnival was a series of interactive activities which were designed to educate and engage with participants, such as driving simulation, demonstrations on child safety in vehicles, and a safe bicycle riding simulation.

Prolintas says it is committed to strengthen its partnership with MIROS as well as other relevant agencies, with a particular focus on road traffic safety technologies and innovations, the highway concessionaire said.

Prolintas MIROS safety awareness campaign at Elmina R&R on GCE encourages safe driving, child seat use
Prolintas MIROS safety awareness campaign at Elmina R&R on GCE encourages safe driving, child seat use
Prolintas MIROS safety awareness campaign at Elmina R&R on GCE encourages safe driving, child seat use
Prolintas MIROS safety awareness campaign at Elmina R&R on GCE encourages safe driving, child seat use

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 

Comments

  • Kongres Ekonomi Budakmalas 2024 on Mar 11, 2024 at 10:11 pm

    If use child seat can only carry 2 kids but we itchy reproduce like rabbits. Other kids put in the trunk?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 