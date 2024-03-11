Prolintas MIROS safety awareness campaign at Elmina R&R on GCE encourages safe driving, child seat use

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / March 11 2024 5:42 pm

Highway concessionaire Prolintas has held a safety awareness campaign in conjunction with the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) at the Elmina rest and service area along the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE), held last week from March 8 to 9.

The campaign has stemmed from Prolintas’ commitment to ensuring a safe, convenient and comfortable experience for highway users, Prolintas group CEO Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah said in a statement.

“We are pleased to partner with MIROS for the first time, recognising its significant role in advancing road traffic safety awareness and education which complements this vision perfectly. Through this strategic alliance, we are determined to reduce road accident rates,” Azlan said.

Held at the carnival was a series of interactive activities which were designed to educate and engage with participants, such as driving simulation, demonstrations on child safety in vehicles, and a safe bicycle riding simulation.

Prolintas says it is committed to strengthen its partnership with MIROS as well as other relevant agencies, with a particular focus on road traffic safety technologies and innovations, the highway concessionaire said.

