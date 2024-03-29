JPJ issues new recall list – Toyota Sienta, XV70 Camry, Kia Sportage SL affected, check with your dealer!

Posted in Cars, Kia, Local News, Toyota, Volkswagen / By Jonathan Lee / March 29 2024 10:42 am

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued a new list of recalls for cars sold in Malaysia on its Facebook page. This is the fourth such list and it includes a few new vehicles being called back in addition to several we’ve already reported on.

We’ll start with UMW Toyota Motor, which is recalling 6,116 units of the Sienta manufactured between 2016 and 2019 and 3,361 units of the XV70 Camry 2.5V manufactured between 2021 and 2023. The list also includes the 2022 to 2023 Vios (11,769 units) and Veloz (10,168 units) recall from earlier in the year over the front shock absorber nuts.

No details on the new recalls have been released just yet, but the Sienta recall is almost certainly related to the one in Indonesia, involving an issue with a garnish pillar clip on the A-pillar. This may cause a water leakage that affects the electrical system, particularly the electric sliding doors which may open unintentionally, increasing the risk of an accident.

Click to enlarge

Next up, Kia distributor Dinamikjaya Motors is recalling 1,833 units of the third-generation (SL) Sportage manufactured from 2013 to 2015. A source at parent company Bermaz told us that the issue is related to the electrical heater and will involve an inspection of said heater and a software update for the air-conditioning system.

As for Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM), its recall of the 2021 to 2024 Golf Mk8 (1,061 units), 2020 to 2023 Arteon (1,307 units) and 2019 to 2022 Passat B8 (1,256 units) involves improperly-placed heat shielding and was also previously reported.

We have reached out to the companies involved in the recalls for more information and will update this post as we get them.

