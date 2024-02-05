2019-2024 Volkswagen Golf Mk8, Arteon and Passat recalled in Malaysia over heat protection mat

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Danny Tan / February 5 2024 3:23 pm

Volkswagen Malaysia is recalling the Arteon, Passat B8 and Golf Mk8 manufactured from 2019 to 2024 under the heat protection mat recall campaign.

The heat protection mat was not positioned correctly during production due to an imprecise specification, the company says. This may lead to potential severe injury. An incorrect positioning of the heat protection mat can cause a connection piece to the brake fluid reservoir to melt. The brake fluid may then leak and lead to vehicle fire.

If your brake warning light is on, it indicates that brake fluid level is too low. But even if there’s no warning light, customers of the affected cars are advised to schedule for an inspection or book a service via the Volkswagen Cares app as soon as possible.

If the above-mentioned connector is physically deformed, brake master cylinder replacement will be carried out. The job is at no cost to customers and can take up to two hours. There have been no reported cases of fire caused by the heat protection mat in Malaysia to date, but you should still take action ASAP. Check if your car is affected here and share this with your VW owner friends and family too.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.