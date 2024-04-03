Honda Malaysia April 2024 promo – up to RM30k off; MY2023, MY2024; City, Civic, Accord, WR-V, HR-V

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / April 3 2024 5:57 pm

How’s preparations for Hari Raya Aidilfitri going? It might be too late now to get a new car to balik kampung in (or is there still a slim chance?) but a deal is still a deal.

Honda Malaysia’s ‘Lagi Meriah Deals’ promo for April 2024 is offering up to RM30,000 off, and you can pick from MY2023 cars of freshly made 2024 stock. Both come with discounts, but you get a better deal with MY2023 cars, of course. All CKD models are included, except for the recently-launched new CR-V.

We’ll start with the 2023 stock. HM has decided to not offer the new Accord, and CKD production for the D-segment sedan has stopped, but you can still get final units with a massive RM30,000 discount. The carrot for the Civic is RM10,000 for all four variants. The City Hybrid RS is also being offered with a RM10k discount.

If you prefer 2024 on your geran, the discounts are RM1,000 across all variants for the City Hatchback and WR-V. All five variants of the City sedan come RM3,000 off, while the Civic gets RM2,000 off. If you want the fastest and most powerful Civic FE, the 2.0L Hybrid RS is yours for RM3,500 off – that’s a bigger discount than the pure-ICE variants. Finally, the HR-V Hybrid RS comes with a RM1,500 discount.

As mentioned, no incentives for the just-launched sixth-generation CR-V. This promo is for vehicles registered from now till April 30.

