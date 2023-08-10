GIIAS 2023: 11th-generation Honda Accord RS Hybrid previewed – 2.0L i-MMD with 204 PS; 1st ASEAN debut

In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 August 2023 5:55 pm / 0 comments

While it has been confirmed that the 11th-generation Honda Accord won’t be coming to Malaysia, over in Indonesia, the redesigned D-segment sedan is making its first ASEAN debut at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS).

The car being previewed carries ‘RS’ badging and features an e:HEV hybrid powertrain, the latter with Honda’s i-MMD (Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive) system. According to US specifications, this setup is made up of a 2.0 litre inline four-cylinder petrol engine running on the Atkinson cycle to produce 148 PS (146 hp) at 6,100 rpm and 182 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm.

The engine primarily acts as a generator, with an electric motor integrated into the E-CVT serving to charge a lithium-ion battery, which in turn powers another electric motor rated at 184 PS (181 hp) and 335 Nm. A lock-up clutch enables the engine to directly drive the wheels through a lock-up clutch at higher speeds when it is more efficient to do so. The overall total system output of the powertrain is 204 PS (204 hp).

In terms of dimensions, the 11th-generation Accord measures 4,970 mm long, 1,862 mm wide, 1,450 mm tall and the wheelbase spans 2,830 mm. Compared to the 10th-generation model we have here, the new Accord is 69 mm longer overall, with the rest of the dimensions remaining unchanged.

Design-wise, the new Accord appears to follow in the footsteps of the latest CR-V by adopting a simpler look. The revamped grille is now hexagonal in shape and ditches the chrome bar for a triangular-themed insert, accompanied by slimmer headlamps with DRLs on the top edge.

There’s also a clearer separation of the upper grille and lower intake, the latter spanning nearly the entire width of the apron and terminating with contrasting air inlet trim. The rear is even more distinctive with its horizontal taillights that are connected by light bars meeting at the Honda logo on the boot lid.

Inside, the Accord takes a page out of CR-V and Civic when it comes to cockpit design. Like its siblings, the air vents are concealed under a mesh that spans the entire width of the dashboard. There’s also a digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen and physical controls for the climate system.

According to Indonesian media outlets, there’s no indication if and when the all-new Accord will be launched in the country. A previous report claimed the 11th-generation model isn’t destined for Southeast Asian markets, so we’ll have to wait and see if our neighbours get it.

