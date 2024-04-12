Xpeng appoints Sime Darby Motors as its Hong Kong distributor – G6 SUV, X9 MPV to begin selling in Q3

Posted in Cars, International News, Xpeng / By Anthony Lim / April 12 2024 3:18 pm

In March, Xpeng stated its intention to enter Hong Kong as part of its expansion into right-hand drive markets, and the Chinese EV maker has now announced its partner for that market, with Malaysian automotive group Sime Darby Motors (SDM) having been appointed as its local distributor.

According to Xpeng, SDM aims to open a flagship store in the special administrative region, with the new business set to begin selling the automaker’s G6 SUV and X9 seven-seater MPV – which was announced earlier this year – sometime in the third quarter, the South China Morning Post reports.

“Today marks a major milestone in Xpeng’s go-global strategy. With our advanced smart driving technology and innovative mobility solutions, we are committed to providing Hong Kong car owners with smarter, more convenient and environmentally friendly driving experiences,” Xpeng president Brian Gu said via a statement.

The appointment of SDM for Hong Kong follows on the announcement made by the brand of planned entries into Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia, where it will work with Neo Mobility Asia, Premium Automobiles Group and Bermaz Auto in the respective markets.

The G6 will be the first Xpeng model to be offered in these three ASEAN markets, with Xpeng saying deliveries will start in Q3 this year. The Guangzhou-based manufacturer, which is partly owned by the Volkswagen Group, is also planning to make inroads into key European markets such as Germany and France with its left-hand drive models, according to Gu.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.