MRT Taman Mutiara station reopens after fire risk

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / April 15 2024 10:09 am

The MRT Taman Mutiara station reopened at 6am this morning and is operating normally after it was closed yesterday evening due to a fire risk. MRT services are available as usual – with peak time frequency of five minutes or 10 minutes outside of peak hours – but the screens showing train arrival info aren’t working at the moment.

Rapid Rail made the decision to temporarily close the MRT Taman Mutiara station at 5pm yesterday (April 14) for safety reasons after thick smoke was seen, believed to be from the station’s telecommunications room. It was spotted at 4.43 pm and firefighters arrived at the station at 4.58 pm.

With the closure, trains skipped the Taman Mutiara station and feeder buses were provided. Station staff and Polis Bantuan assisted in crowd control. No injuries were reported for passengers and staff. Rapid Rail says that investigations are ongoing and full cooperation will be given to authorities in determining the true cause of the smoke incident.

