Michelin Malaysia says its tyres have always been EV-ready to cope with instant torque, battery weight

Michelin Malaysia has affirmed its products have always been EV-ready and can cope with the demands of electric vehicles. The company revealed this at a recent Hari Raya Aidilfitri media event, where it also introduced its new range of motorcycle tyres.

“Given the instantaneous torque of electric motors and the weight of the battery, tyres tend to wear out faster on EVs compared to internal combustion vehicles. Michelin tyres are engineered to offer a significant advantage in terms of lifespan over those of its competitors,” the company said in a release.

“Michelin has a proven track record of excellence in meeting the performance requirements of electric vehicles, including factors like rolling resistance, long-term performance, load capacity and quiet operation. As a result, Michelin tyres provide electric vehicle owners with the optimal balance of performance and value for money,” it added.

Prichapakorn Dangrojana, managing director of Michelin Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei, said Michelin tyres are EV-ready thanks to the use of advanced technology and they provide the best value for money proposition. While the familiar products in Michelin Malaysia’s catalogue are EV-ready, the company does offer EV-tailored offerings such as the e-Primacy as well as the Pilot Sport EV.

