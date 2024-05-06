Honda Malaysia May 2024 promo – up to RM10k off; MY2023, MY2024; City, Civic, WR-V, HR-V included

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / May 6 2024 10:47 am

With the festivals out of the way, it’s time to knuckle down and hustle. It’s important to have a good partner to go through nice days and the not so pleasant ones – if you need a new ride, Honda Malaysia has some options.

HM’s ‘Paling Meriah Treats’ promo for May 2024 is offering up to RM10,000 off, and you can pick from MY2023 cars of freshly made 2024 stock. Both come with discounts, but you get a better deal with MY2023 cars, of course. Most CKD models are included, except for the new CR-V and the popular City Hatchback.

We’ll start with the 2023 stock. The last of the Accords (HM has decided to not offer the new model, and CKD production for the D-segment sedan has stopped) have been cleared. Discount for the Civic is RM10k across the range. The City Hybrid RS is also yours for a substantial RM10k off.

Click to enlarge

If you prefer 2024 on your geran, the discounts are RM3,000 across all variants for the City, and RM2,000 for all Civics except the RS hybrid, which gets RM3,500 off. As for Honda’s SUVs, it’s RM1,000 off for the WR-V and RM1,500 off for the HR-V RS hybrid.

As mentioned, no incentives for the sixth-generation CR-V and the City Hatchback. This Raya promo is for vehicles registered from now till May 31.

