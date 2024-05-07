2024 Yamaha MT-25 new colour for Malaysia, RM23,998

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / May 7 2024 4:40 pm

2024 Yamaha MT-25 Midnight Cyan

Getting a colour update for the Malaysia market is the 2024 Yamaha MT-25, priced at RM23,998. Previously, the 2023 Yamaha MT-25 was priced at RM22,998, an increase of RM1,000 with all pricing excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

The new colour options for the MT-25 are Midnight Black and Midnight Cyan. Stocks of the MT-25 in the new paint schemes are available in Hong Leong Yamaha dealer showrooms beginning May 8 with every purchase receiving a free Yamaha disc lock worth RM100.

No changes otherwise for the MT-25 in Malaysia, with power coming from a two-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill displacing 249 cc. Power for the MT-25 is claimed to be 35.5 hp at 12,000 rpm with a maximum torque of 23.6 Nm at 10,000 rpm.

2024 Yamaha MT-25 Midnight Black

With its naked sportsbike styling, the MT-25 gets a 14 litre fuel tank, with weight rated at 167 kg while seat height is set at 780 mm. Other equipment stays the same, with LED lighting throughout and a monochrome LCD screen displaying all the necessary information.

Single hydraulic brake discs front and rear stop the 17-inch wheels shod with 110/70 front and 140/70 rear rubber with two-channel ABS fitted as standard. Suspension is done with non-adjustable upside front forks, and a preload adjustable monoshock holds up the rear end.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.