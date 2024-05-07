2024 Yamaha MT-25 new colour for Malaysia, RM23,998

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By /

2024 Yamaha MT-25 new colour for Malaysia, RM23,998

2024 Yamaha MT-25 Midnight Cyan

Getting a colour update for the Malaysia market is the 2024 Yamaha MT-25, priced at RM23,998. Previously, the 2023 Yamaha MT-25 was priced at RM22,998, an increase of RM1,000 with all pricing excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

The new colour options for the MT-25 are Midnight Black and Midnight Cyan. Stocks of the MT-25 in the new paint schemes are available in Hong Leong Yamaha dealer showrooms beginning May 8 with every purchase receiving a free Yamaha disc lock worth RM100.

No changes otherwise for the MT-25 in Malaysia, with power coming from a two-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill displacing 249 cc. Power for the MT-25 is claimed to be 35.5 hp at 12,000 rpm with a maximum torque of 23.6 Nm at 10,000 rpm.

2024 Yamaha MT-25 new colour for Malaysia, RM23,998

2024 Yamaha MT-25 Midnight Black

With its naked sportsbike styling, the MT-25 gets a 14 litre fuel tank, with weight rated at 167 kg while seat height is set at 780 mm. Other equipment stays the same, with LED lighting throughout and a monochrome LCD screen displaying all the necessary information.

Single hydraulic brake discs front and rear stop the 17-inch wheels shod with 110/70 front and 140/70 rear rubber with two-channel ABS fitted as standard. Suspension is done with non-adjustable upside front forks, and a preload adjustable monoshock holds up the rear end.

2024 Yamaha MT-25 new colour for Malaysia, RM23,998
2024 Yamaha MT-25 new colour for Malaysia, RM23,998
2024 Yamaha MT-25 new colour for Malaysia, RM23,998
2024 Yamaha MT-25 new colour for Malaysia, RM23,998
2024 Yamaha MT-25 new colour for Malaysia, RM23,998

2024 Yamaha MT-25 new colour for Malaysia, RM23,998
2024 Yamaha MT-25 new colour for Malaysia, RM23,998
2024 Yamaha MT-25 new colour for Malaysia, RM23,998
2024 Yamaha MT-25 new colour for Malaysia, RM23,998
2024 Yamaha MT-25 new colour for Malaysia, RM23,998

2024 Yamaha MT-25 new colour for Malaysia, RM23,998
2024 Yamaha MT-25 new colour for Malaysia, RM23,998
2024 Yamaha MT-25 new colour for Malaysia, RM23,998
2024 Yamaha MT-25 new colour for Malaysia, RM23,998
2024 Yamaha MT-25 new colour for Malaysia, RM23,998

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mohan K Ramanujam

Coming with diverse and extensive experience in heavy engineering, Mohan enjoys making anything with wheels go fast, especially motorcycles. His weapon of choice is the Desmoquattro engine, and he has a penchant for anything with a dash of Italian design. Strangely enough, he insists he's a slow rider.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 