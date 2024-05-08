Nissan Retail Concept 3S centre opens in Cyberjaya

There’s a fresh Nissan 3S centre in Cyberjaya. Operated by Evo Mobility, the RM1.5 million facility has been operating since January, ‘filling a crucial gap in the market’ as it caters to potential new customers in Cyberjaya, Sepang and Putrajaya areas.

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) says that Evo Mobility carries over two decades of “strong and robust business acumen background in fuel distribution across the southern region,” and the company is now venturing into the automotive space.

Located at Jalan Autoville 2, Autoville Cyberjaya (the designated hub for automotive sales and repair businesses in the township), the 7,300 sq.ft. facility has space for up to five vehicles in the showroom, a dedicated new vehicle delivery area, customer lounge and two service bays. The latter is capable of servicing up to 200 vehicles per month.

Also, this new Cyberjaya outlet carries the latest Nissan Retail Concept (NRC), following the lead of Nissan’s flagship 3S centre in Petaling Jaya and three other outlets.

“The NRC was mooted to innovate Nissan dealerships and deliver world-class service standards to Nissan customers across the globe. It is centred on showcasing Nissan’s brand values across the entire customers’ journey at the dealership touchpoint, whether it is to test drive the latest model or to drop the car off for a regular service,” ETCM said, adding that more showrooms will undergo the NRC transformation.

The Nissan 3S in Cyberjaya is open seven days a week, from 9am till 7pm, for the showroom portion (03-76142215/019-2917100). The service centre (03-76142215) operates from 8am to 5pm on weekdays, and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

