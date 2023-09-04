ETCM upgrades landmark PJ outlet, now a Nissan 3S Flagship Store with the brand’s latest retail concept

In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Danny Tan / 4 September 2023 1:07 pm / 0 comments

The landmark Nissan showroom at Jalan Kemajuan in PJ has been given a RM4 million upgrade by Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) and is now the first ever Nissan 3S Flagship Store in Malaysia. It was officially launched by Nissan president and CEO Makoto Uchida last month.

The building’s sleek new facade has Nissan’s new logo in the centre, and the redesign is in line with the latest Nissan Retail Concept (NRC-NEXT), which aims to innovate Nissan dealerships and deliver ‘world-class service standards’ to Nissan customers across the globe.

More than just a new look, every touch point of an NRC-NEXT-compliant retail facility has been reimagined and refined to deliver ‘excitement and satisfaction to the customer’. ETCM says that the essence of timeless Japanese luxury has been incorporated to a modern yet functional setting in the PJ facility.

“Our new Nissan 3S Flagship Store in PJ is testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, it is also a reflection of our commitment to elevate the experience of our customers when they visit this beautiful facility. We would like our customers to undergo an amazing car-shopping experience from the moment they step into the showroom till they become a proud owner of a Nissan, and thereafter to discover excitement and memorable experiences in their ownership journeys!” said Christopher Tan, sales and marketing director at ETCM.

“NML is honoured to have more than 60 years of long-term relationship with Tan Chong. Today, we are very proud to officiate the opening ceremony of this new retail concept Nissan 3S Flagship Store in Petaling Jaya, as it signifies our commitment to continue delighting Nissan owners for many more years to come,” Uchida said.

“At Nissan, our long-term vision is empowering mobility and beyond, as part of Nissan Ambition 2030. We want to transform Nissan to become a sustainable brand that is truly needed by customers and society. To achieve this, we will continue to work with our dealers and partners to deliver the best and most innovative products and services, as well as providing a more integrated, tailor-made Nissan customer experience,” the Nissan chief added.

The 43,000 sq.ft. facility has a showroom that fits eight vehicles. Interestingly, ETCM is taking a different approach from some other marques when it comes to retail – “at a time when automotive customer service is becoming more impersonal, ETCM is committed to engagement on a personal level as vehicle purchases are important acquisitions in Malaysia,” the company says.

There are also two new vehicle delivery bays, three EV chargers, a spacious customer reception area, WiFi, private discussion booths and a kids room. For after sales, a service concierge has been set up to offer immediate assistance at the entrance of the service centre, complemented by a newly-furnished reception area.

The SC itself has 25 general service bays with hoists, as well as dedicated bays for air-con and wheel alignment services. There are also individual rooms earmarked for EV repairs and vehicles that may require extensive remedial work. Up to 100 vehicles can be serviced daily by the experienced 25-member team. The Nissan 3S Flagship Store is open seven days a week, including public holidays.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.