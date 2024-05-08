Shell says Malaysia is an important country for it, remains committed to the mobility business here

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / May 8 2024 10:44 am

Shell Malaysia has responded to a news report indicating that it was set to sell its entire petrol station business in Malaysia to Saudi Aramco.

“Malaysia is important to Shell. We remain committed to the mobility business in the country,” the company said in a brief media statement.

Earlier this week, Reuters had reported the news of the sale, citing four unnamed industry personnel familiar with the matter as its sources. Talks were reportedly said to have begun in late 2023, with the indication being that the deal may be finalised in the coming months. Sources briefed on the matter said the deal could be worth up to four to five billion ringgit.

With around 950 stations across Malaysia, Shell has the second-largest fuel retail network in the country after Petronas, which operates a larger network. The company also has a small presence in the electric vehiicle (EV) charging domain, through its Shell Recharge DC and AC electric vehicle charging network and ParkEasy, which it now owns.

One of the sources had told Reuters that the company’s effort to sell its downstream business in Malaysia is consistent with its move to sell its refinery on Bukom Island in Singapore, which supplies the network.

