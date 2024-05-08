Shell says Malaysia is an important country for it, remains committed to the mobility business here

Posted in Local News / By /

Shell says Malaysia is an important country for it, remains committed to the mobility business here

Shell Malaysia has responded to a news report indicating that it was set to sell its entire petrol station business in Malaysia to Saudi Aramco.

“Malaysia is important to Shell. We remain committed to the mobility business in the country,” the company said in a brief media statement.

Earlier this week, Reuters had reported the news of the sale, citing four unnamed industry personnel familiar with the matter as its sources. Talks were reportedly said to have begun in late 2023, with the indication being that the deal may be finalised in the coming months. Sources briefed on the matter said the deal could be worth up to four to five billion ringgit.

With around 950 stations across Malaysia, Shell has the second-largest fuel retail network in the country after Petronas, which operates a larger network. The company also has a small presence in the electric vehiicle (EV) charging domain, through its Shell Recharge DC and AC electric vehicle charging network and ParkEasy, which it now owns.

One of the sources had told Reuters that the company’s effort to sell its downstream business in Malaysia is consistent with its move to sell its refinery on Bukom Island in Singapore, which supplies the network.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 

Comments

  • kckfen on May 08, 2024 at 11:08 am

    Yes they will continued to provide mobilitiy issue to EV? Petrol no more? V power no more? Come Aladdin Power?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • 4GR-FSE on May 08, 2024 at 11:33 am

    What is “Mobility Business”?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 