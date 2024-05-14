Kajang SILK, LKSA closures of Sungai Balak, Bukit Kajang, Seri Muda rest stops for maintenance work

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / May 14 2024 9:58 am

Highway operator Prolintas has announced the closure of a number of rest stops along the Kajang SILK and LKSA highways for maintenance works.

According to the highway operator, all facilities at the Sungai Balak, Bukit Kajang and Seri Muda rest stops have been closed from yesterday, May 13, and will be closed for a duration of four months.

The closure includes toilets and suraus, and motorists who need to use rest stops in the areas are advised to proceed to subsequent rest stops along the highways.

