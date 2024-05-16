BAIC X55 in Malaysia – C-segment SUV with 188 PS 1.5T, 7DCT, deliveries Q4 2024, RM12xk to RM14xk est

Posted in BAIC, Cars, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / May 16 2024 5:58 pm

Beijing-based carmaker BAIC has made its official debut in Malaysia, with two models being shown today. The most important of these is the X55, a C-segment SUV that competes with the likes of the Proton X70 and Honda CR-V.

The X55 will be offered in two variants – Standard and Premium, carrying estimated pricing of between RM12x,xxx and RM14x,xxx. One thing of note is that the car you see here is a pre-production unit – the finalised CKD version is only set to be delivered in the fourth quarter of the year, locally assembled at the EP Manufacturing (EPMB) plant in Melaka.

Our previous report erroneously classified the X55 as a B-segment SUV, but its dimensions easily put it in a class above. Measuring 4,620 mm long, 1,886 mm wide and 1,680 mm tall, the BAIC is nearly 100 mm longer, 55 mm wider and just 14 mm lower than the X70, while its 2,735 mm wheelbase is 65 mm longer. In fact, it’s only slightly smaller than benchmark Honda CR-V, which measures 4,691 mm long, 1,866 mm wide and 1,691 mm tall. Another indicator of the X55’s C-segment status is its independent multilink rear suspension.

Both variants are powered by the same 1.5 litre turbocharged and direct-injected four-cylinder engine that produces 188 PS at 5,500 rpm and 305 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm. All that is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, enabling the X55 to get from zero to 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds. Fuel consumption is rated at 7.2 litres per 100 km on the WLTP cycle.

On the outside, the X55 certainly cuts a sharp figure, with slim L-shaped LED daytime running lights and taillights (the main LED headlights are mounted low down in the bumper), prominent bonnet creases, upswept window line and chrome window strips. The closed-off front end gives the car an EV-like look, enhanced by the hexagonal bumper pattern reminiscent of the Lexus RX. Flush pop-out door handles are also fitted.

At the rear, you’ll find a large split spoiler for a very sporty look. This will be enhanced by quad tailpipes that aren’t on the pre-production unit but will be visible on the finalised versions, similar to the Proton X50. A two-tone colour scheme will be available as an option with a black roof and door mirrors. Another quirk on this particular car is the “Beijing” badging, which will be replaced by “BAIC” on retail units.

Inside, the X55 features a minimalist appearance that’s all the rage among Chinese carmakers, with a sleek horizontal dashboard bookended by L-shaped corner air-con vents. There’s also a “floating” centre console with a flat gear selector, lots of open storage and a standard Qi wireless charger.

The front occupants sit on stylish power-adjustable seats with integrated headrests. The Standard model comes with faux leather upholstery, with the Premium getting red genuine leather as well as memory, heating and ventilation functions.

The X55 also comes with twin ten-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment, the latter incorporating the dual-zone climate controls. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any Apple CarPlay or Android Auto functionality, but you do at least get Bluetooth and six speakers.

Other standard kit includes keyless entry, push-button start, a panoramic glass sunroof, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, rear air-con vents, a reverse camera, a powered tailgate and six airbags. The Premium adds ten-colour ambient lighting, visible in the doors.

One unknown is the level of driver assistance systems on offer. The pre-production unit you see here doesn’t have them, but BAIC promised that the finalised versions will have front collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and blind spot warning. You won’t get lane keeping or lane centring, however, and there’s also no word on autonomous emergency braking.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.