2024 Honda CR-V in Malaysia – nearly 6,500 bookings received, 1,500 units registered as of February 22

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By /

Honda Malaysia has revealed booking figures for the sixth-generation Honda CR-V, that was launched on December 14 last year. The company has stated that nearly 6,500 bookings for the SUV, and registrations of nearly 1,500 units were received; both figures were as of February 22, or two months on from its Malaysian launch.

Four variants of the 2024 CR-V were announced from launch, with pricing for the hybrid, the e:HEV RS, announced in January. The petrol combustion powertrain variants made up the bulk of demand for the CR-V, with the 1.5L Turbo V AWD commanding 45% of bookings; the 1.5L Turbo E is next with 30%, and the range-topping e:HEV RS hybrid in third with 14%, rounded up by the base variant, the 1.5L Turbo S with 11%.

Honda Malaysia has also provided a rundown of demand for the sixth-generation CR-V by colour. Canyon River Blue Metallic leads comfortably with 36%, followed by Platinum White Pearl at 24% and Meteoroid Gray Metallic at 23%. Next is Lunar Silver Metallic at 8%, rounded up by Ignite Red Metallic at 8%.

To recap, pricing for the 2024 Honda CR-V in Malaysia starts at RM159,900 for the 1.5L Turbo S, RM169,900 for the 1.5L Turbo E, RM181,900 for the 1.5 L Turbo V AWD, and RM195,000 for the 2.0L e:HEV RS.

For more on the sixth-generation Honda CR-V, check out our full Malaysian launch report, here.

Comments

  Pepas on Feb 27, 2024 at 11:14 am

    Steering rack problem already solved? My civic still waiting for replacement.

  FF on Feb 27, 2024 at 2:35 pm

    I call this BS. ain’t no way people are buying this overpriced junk.

  Gary B on Feb 27, 2024 at 3:29 pm

    So far in my area only saw one white V variant since launch , not sure why the uptake so poor for Hondas nowadays .

    The Proton S70 till now not seen one yet. Something very wrong with customer taste at this time and aged.

