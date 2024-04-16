EPMB signs 10-year contract to assemble BAIC cars in Melaka – BJ40 Plus and X55II SUVs to debut in 2025

Posted in BAIC, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / April 16 2024 10:31 am

BAIC X55II

EP Manufacturing (EPMB) has announced it has signed a 10-year vehicle assembly agreement with BAIC International Development, which is a subsidiary of BAIC Motor. Under the terms of the agreement, EPMB via its subsidiary, PEPS-JV Melaka (PJVM), will assemble and produce (CKD) BAIC vehicles in Malaysia.

The initial models slated for production include the BJ40 Plus and X55II SUVs, both of which are scheduled to debut in 2025 and will be produced at EPMB’s upcoming automotive plant in Melaka that will have a production capacity of 30,000 units annually.

In an official release, EPMB said it will serve as a vehicle assembler, with BAIC providing relevant technical support and training as well as guidance and supervision on the assembly and manufacturing process. The Chinese automaker will also be responsible for the sales and marketing of vehicles in the ASEAN region.

BAIC BJ40 Plus

“I’m happy to note the positive momentum our company is gaining. EPMB is navigating a new agenda with new horizons. The strategic collaborations with OEMs from China signifies our commitment to chart a course towards better profitability for our stakeholders,” said Hamidon bin Abdullah, executive chairman at EPMB.

EPMB’s inked agreement to assemble BAIC vehicles comes just a few months after it signed an eight-year contract to assemble Great Wall Motor (GWM) vehicles (initially the Haval H6 and Haval Jolion) in Malaysia. The Melaka plant will handle production of both BAIC and GWM vehicles.

