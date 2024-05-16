Subaru Legacy to be discontinued in the US after 36 years – 2025 the final model year for D-segment sedan

Posted in Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / May 16 2024 10:28 am

The Subaru Legacy has been around since 1989 but it will soon be discontinued when production in the United States ends next year. Subaru of America announced last month that the 2025 model year will be the final one for the Legacy, bringing an end to the sedan’s 36-year legacy.

The Legacy is currently in its seventh generation, which was revealed five years ago at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. Since its debut, the big sedan has posted poor sales figures in comparison to other models in the line-up.

Last year, Subaru of America shifted just 25,510 units of the Legacy, which is less than Impreza (34,719 units), Ascent (60,543 units), Forester (152,566 units) and Crosstrek (159,193 units). Even the Legacy’s wagon sibling, the Outback, sold in far greater numbers at 161,814 units.

The only models that the Legacy outsold were the BRZ (4,188 units), Solterra (8,872 units) and WRX (24,681 units). We should point out that the Legacy’s sales performance is mostly the same in the years going back to 2020, with the exception of 2021 when the WRX outsold it by a couple of thousand units.

It’s not surprise then that the Legacy is going away in the US given car buyers’ love for SUVs and crossovers (and wagons for that matter). Japan announced it would discontinue the Legacy long before the US did back in June 2020. Subaru’s decision to add more electric vehicles (EVs) to its line-up doesn’t help the Legacy’s case either, with the company saying it would produce eight EV models by 2028.

The Legacy in the US is assembled at the company’s plant in Lafayette, Indiana. According to Subaru of America, the six generations of the Subaru Legacy have racked up over 1.3 million sales. “Though the Legacy is the longest-running Subaru model line, its discontinuation reflects market shifts from passenger cars to SUVs and crossovers and Subaru’s transition to electrified and fully electric vehicles,” Subaru of America wrote in its release.

