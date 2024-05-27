Honda Malaysia Q1 2024 sales up 23% YoY – 21,500 units; 2 new models launching this year, Civic facelift?

At the recent launch of the facelifted Honda City Hatchback, Honda Malaysia revealed it managed to deliver 21,500 vehicles in the first quarter of 2024. This represents a 23% year-over-year (YoY) increase compared to the first three months a year ago.

Earlier in March, the company revealed that it had set a sales target of 95,000 units for 2024, which is 19% more than the 80,000 units set for 2023 (the company exceeded this target). With the Q1 2024 sales tally, Honda Malaysia is now 73,500 units shy of this year’s goal with several months to go.

In terms of models, it was already announced that two new Honda models will be launched this year, with the refreshed City Hatchback being one of them. According to the company, 28,700 units of the B-segment model have been sold since its initial introduction back in December 2021.

The second model – though not mentioned – is very likely the Civic facelift, which made its debut in the United States in January this year – the HR-V facelift is another possibility. Honda Malaysia said in March that it wants to place a greater emphasis on e:HEV hybrid models here, suggesting more variants with an electrified powertrain are coming our way.

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

