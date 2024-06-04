Proton Apple CarPlay, Android Auto will only come on new model launches – existing cars will not support it

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By /

Proton Apple CarPlay, Android Auto will only come on new model launches – existing cars will not support it

A lot of you will have been waiting with bated breath for Proton to add the long-overdue Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality to its models. Some will have even bought cars recently with the expectation that these features will be added through an over-the-air (OTA) update. Well, sorry to burst your bubble, but the latter has been emphatically ruled out.

That’s right, Proton has confirmed that existing cars – including the X90, S70 and even the just-launched 2024 X50 RC – will not receive Apple CarPlay nor Android Auto, not even OTA as the company previously indicated. This was intimated to paultan.org by deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah and head of group engineering and technical Haizam Ghazali during the X50 launch event.

Proton Apple CarPlay, Android Auto will only come on new model launches – existing cars will not support it

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will likely only be added to the X70 facelift

Instead, the two leading smartphone connectivity services will only be introduced through new model launches, including the forthcoming facelifted X70 and possibly 2025 model year updates for the X90 and S70. This means that existing customers – some of which will have based at least some of their purchasing decisions on that elusive OTA update – will be left out in the cold.

There is light at the end of the tunnel, however – Roslan told us that Proton is in the final stages of getting licence approval from Apple, so expect the very next launch, the facelifted X70, to have CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Proton Saga 2024
Proton Iriz 2024
Proton Persona 2024
Proton S70 2024
Proton X50 2024
Proton X70 2024
Proton X90 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

PROTON PERSONA
PROTON SAGA
PROTON IRIZ
PROTON X50
PROTON X70
PROTON SAGA
PROTON X50
PROTON X50
PROTON SAGA

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Jonathan Lee

After trying to pursue a career in product design, Jonathan Lee decided to make the sideways jump into the world of car journalism instead. He therefore appreciates the aesthetic appeal of a car, but for him, the driving experience is still second to none.

 

Comments

  • Ouch on Jun 04, 2024 at 12:41 pm

    OUCH Bro

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • LoneOpinion on Jun 04, 2024 at 12:46 pm

    Who da heck buys a car based on AA/ACP?? Since when this is a deciding factor…?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • Sohai on Jun 04, 2024 at 12:48 pm

    So they decided to handle the noise rather than incur the cost.
    Way to go Proton.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Owner S70 yang tersakiti on Jun 04, 2024 at 1:21 pm

    Haha, kena kencing. Proton really need to control their information sharing to the public. So inconsistent.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Cerdik Man on Jun 04, 2024 at 2:17 pm

    Haha. Anyone who believes Proton’s BS about CarPlay/AA should get their head checked. Proton always penipu one.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • ClownsEverywhere on Jun 04, 2024 at 3:22 pm

    Lied to the public, for X90 & S70 sales, then u-turn the decision of OTA update for AA/AC, nice one

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Proton on Jun 04, 2024 at 4:03 pm

    S70 owners:

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Iz on Jun 04, 2024 at 5:04 pm

    That day he said the S70 (or maybe more models) has the hardware capability. Now you say cannot. Wah now selling lies ke Proton. If that is the case, then everyone cancel new Proton and wait for 2025 model lah. What a joke Proton.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • ROTI CANAI on Jun 04, 2024 at 5:10 pm

    Lol dead on arrival

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 