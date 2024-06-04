Proton Apple CarPlay, Android Auto will only come on new model launches – existing cars will not support it

A lot of you will have been waiting with bated breath for Proton to add the long-overdue Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality to its models. Some will have even bought cars recently with the expectation that these features will be added through an over-the-air (OTA) update. Well, sorry to burst your bubble, but the latter has been emphatically ruled out.
That’s right, Proton has confirmed that existing cars – including the X90, S70 and even the just-launched 2024 X50 RC – will not receive Apple CarPlay nor Android Auto, not even OTA as the company previously indicated. This was intimated to paultan.org by deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah and head of group engineering and technical Haizam Ghazali during the X50 launch event.
Instead, the two leading smartphone connectivity services will only be introduced through new model launches, including the forthcoming facelifted X70 and possibly 2025 model year updates for the X90 and S70. This means that existing customers – some of which will have based at least some of their purchasing decisions on that elusive OTA update – will be left out in the cold.
There is light at the end of the tunnel, however – Roslan told us that Proton is in the final stages of getting licence approval from Apple, so expect the very next launch, the facelifted X70, to have CarPlay and Android Auto support.
Comments
OUCH Bro
Who da heck buys a car based on AA/ACP?? Since when this is a deciding factor…?
So they decided to handle the noise rather than incur the cost.
Way to go Proton.
Haha, kena kencing. Proton really need to control their information sharing to the public. So inconsistent.
Haha. Anyone who believes Proton’s BS about CarPlay/AA should get their head checked. Proton always penipu one.
Lied to the public, for X90 & S70 sales, then u-turn the decision of OTA update for AA/AC, nice one
S70 owners:
That day he said the S70 (or maybe more models) has the hardware capability. Now you say cannot. Wah now selling lies ke Proton. If that is the case, then everyone cancel new Proton and wait for 2025 model lah. What a joke Proton.
Lol dead on arrival