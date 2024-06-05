2024 Aveta Ranger Cub Cross in Malaysia, RM4.9k

Posted in Aveta, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / June 5 2024 11:37 am

Following the Ranger Max Explorer, the 2024 Aveta Ranger Cub Cross is now in Malaysia, priced at RM4,988 with the ‘SE’ version retailing at RM5,188. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and every Ranger Cub Cross comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

Despite bearing a passing resemblance to the Ranger Max Explorer, the Cub Cross wears completely different body panels. Differences extend to the lower mud guard as well as lights integrated into the handlebars.

The Cub Cross also carries a smaller engine, a single-cylinder air-cooled unit displacing 113 cc and fed by carburettor. Power is claimed to be 8.7 hp at 8,000 rpm with 9.0 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

All the necessary information the rider needs is displayed on an LCD screen while a a small compartment below the handlebar holds miscellaneous items. The Ranger Cub Cross carries 3.5-litres of fuel in the tank.

Braking is done with a. single hydraulic disc on the front wheel with a mechanical drum brake in the rear. Suspension uses telescopic forks in front with preload adjustable twin shock absorbers at the back.

Differentiating the Ranger Cub Cross from the SE version is the type of wheels fitted, the base model coming with cast alloy wheels while the SE gets spoked wheels. Wheel sizing for the Cub Cross is identical front and rear at 17-inches.

Other equipment includes a windshield, hand guard and rear parcel rack. Also fitted is split seats, rear pillion hand holds and centre stand.

