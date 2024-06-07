2026 Fiat 500 Ibrida hybrid to be built in Mirafiori, Italy

Posted in Cars, Fiat, International News / By Mick Chan / June 7 2024 6:04 pm

The Fiat 500 hatchback will enter a new generation with the Fiat 500 Ibrida, the Italian manufacturer has stated, and the upcoming electrified petrol model is set for debut some time between late next year and early 2026.

This will succeed the current-generation, petrol-powered 500 that has been produced since 2007, with combustion-engined versions made in Tychy, Poland. The all-electric 500 that was introduced in 2020 is made in Mirafiori in Turin, Italy, which is where the upcoming next-generation hybrid model will be made.

Powering the upcoming 500 Ibrida will be the 1.0 litre mild-hybrid three-cylinder petrol engine that currently powers the existing Fiat 500 and Panda, according to Autocar. However, the 2026 Fiat 500 is expected to switch from the current 500 platform – which also underpins the Panda – to the one that forms the basis of the 500e, given that the next-generation hatchback will be built in Mirafiori.

Fiat 500e in Malaysia

Componentry for the next 500 will also be made in Italy, according to Fiat; its engine will come from the Stellantis plant in Termoli, its exhaust system will be from Napoli and its gearbox will also be made in Mirafiori. Design and development of the next 500 will be in Turin, according to Fiat.

According to Fiat CEO and Stellantis global chief marketing officer Olivier Francois, “90% of Mirafiori production goes abroad”, and thus the decision to produce the 500 Ibrida was to “increase the number of 500s in Italy,” suggesting that sales of the 500e have been weak.

Prior versions of the current combustion-engined Fiat 500 include the 500X and the Abarth F595, while a performance version of the all-electric hatchback also emerged in the Abarth 500e.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.