Peugeot Malaysia reverts to 5-year warranty for new cars – 7-year coverage now optional, from RM895

Posted in Local News, Peugeot / By Mick Chan / June 12 2024 3:47 pm

Peugeot Malaysia has announced its new standard warranty package for all new Peugeot vehicles, which is coverage for five years or 150,000 km, effective immediately. The five-year warranty coverage consists of three years of manufacturer coverage and a two-year extended warranty, according to the company.

This new five-year warranty for new Peugeot vehicles may be extended with an additional two-year warranty package as a cost option, bringing the total coverage duration to seven years or 200,000 km. Customers may also purchase the extended warranty package within 90 days of vehicle purchase for a promotional price, or at normal pricing at any time before the final 90 days of their vehicles’ warranty period.

Promotional pricing for the extended warranty purchased in the first 90 days of vehicle purchase for new Peugeot vehicles start from RM895 for the 2008, or RM1,557 at normal pricing before the final 90 days of the vehicle’s warranty period. For the 3008 and the recently launched 408, this is RM957, or RM1,659 at the normal price. For the 5008, this is priced at RM1,049, or RM1,811 at the normal price.

The same option of warranty extension applies to the Landtrek pick-up truck, where its existing three-year, 100,000 km warranty may be extended by two years for a total coverage of five years or 150,000 km for a fee of RM2,942, or by four years for a total coverage of seven years or 200,000 km for a fee of RM5,148 within the first 90 days of purchasing the pick-up truck.

Click to enlarge

The previous seven-year warranty coverage offer at no added cost ended as it was a limited-time promotion to celebrate Stellantis Malaysia’s taking over of the Peugeot brand in Malaysia, according to the company’s list of frequently asked questions.

On the the matter of customer vehicles purchased from the previous distributor, warranty for these vehicles will be carried over and be honoured by Stellantis Malaysia, however roadside assistance may vary. To check on a vehicle’s warranty status, customers may check with an authorised service centre, or call the one-stop call centre at 1-800-18-7852 to find out more.

“Our customers are our top priority, and we want to ensure an enhanced worry-free ownership experience for all. We want to give our customers the flexibility to choose their warranty coverage based on their needs. We understand that purchasing a new car is a significant investment, and this extended coverage reflects our promise to build long lasting relationships with our valued Peugeot customers in Malaysia,” Stellantis Malaysia MD Jamie Francis Morais said in a statement.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.