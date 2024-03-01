Stellantis Malaysia sets up one-stop call centre for Peugeot, DS, Citroen owners – 24h roadside support

Stellantis Malaysia is now in charge of the Peugeot, DS and Citroen brands in the country, and has set up a one-stop call centre for owners of the vehicles, effective today (March 1, 2024).

“This is part of Stellantis’ transition to having Stellantis Malaysia as the entity managing the sales distribution and ownership experience of its vehicles, and to deliver seamless customer care during this transition,” the brand owner said in a press release.

The call centre for Peugeot, DS and Citroen will offer a centralised customer support service for both sales and aftersales related inquiries and assistance, as well as address any complaints. The toll-free number is 1800-18-STLA (7852) and the email address is [email protected].

Operating hours for the call centre will be from Monday to Sunday, 8:45am to 5:45pm. Additionally, Stellantis Malaysia will provide 24 hours support for accident and breakdown cases to ensure continuous assistance when needed, the company said. Peugeot owners, remember not to call Bermaz from now.

In November 2023, Stellantis announced that it will be taking over sales and distribution of Peugeot vehicles from Bermaz. Stellantis will establish a new national sales company (NSC) in Malaysia in Q1 2024, and the NSC will be the official Stellantis entity directing and managing sales and distribution of the group’s vehicles in Malaysia. To start off, it’s just Peugeot, but there will be more brands coming in the future – full story here.

