DC Handal 400 kW DC fast charger now at WCE Taiping Selatan, highest in Malaysia yet; RM1.50/kWh

Posted in Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / June 19 2024 2:13 pm

Electric vehicle users now have another charging location along a highway, and this one is located along the West Coast Expressway (WCE) at the Taiping Selatan toll plaza (southbound).

Operated by DC Handal, the newly-operational DC fast charger is a dynamic unit and can supply up to 400 kW of output, supplied through four charging points each with CCS2 connectors. This makes it the highest output DC charging point in Malaysia so far, surpassing the 350 kW DC charger by Gentari in the Sungai Way Free Trade Industrial Zone, Selangor that was launched in November 2022.

While that peak output figure is higher than what’s supported by EVs currently on the market, even with 800-volt electrical architecture. However, some EVs currently on the market are not far off, with the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 supporting up to 350 kW of DC charging.

The charging bays get one Kempower Liquid Cooled Satellite unit and three regular Satellite units, and according to the Kempower website the former is capable of delivering 500 A of continuous current. Meanwhile, this can also output up to 220 kW DC for cars with 400-volt architecture, or 100 kW at each point if all four outlets are utilised.

Pricing for this DC fast charger at the WCE Taiping Selatan toll plaza (southbound) location is RM1.50 per kWh, and payment is via either the chargEV or JomCharge mobile apps, or via debit or credit card by tapping one’s card at the card payment terminal. This charging location is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to PlugShare.

