DC Handal – new CPO in Malaysia, no app needed!

If you drive an electric vehicle in Malaysia, quick, how many apps do you regularly use just to charge your EV? Me, I use six on a regular basis, but have no less than 15 charging-related apps installed on my phone to cover all bases. No matter how you look at it, that’s just way, way too many.

It’s a good thing then that DC Handal, one of the newest charge point operators (CPO) in Malaysia runs an open payment system – no apps necessary, just tap your credit/debit card. It’s by far my preferred payment option to charge an EV. No need to faff about looking for the correct app to use or worse still, having to check if I have enough credit loaded up in the app’s own eWallet.

In just a short few months, DC Handal, in partnership with Auto Bavaria, the premier BMW dealership in Malaysia, has installed 45 DC charging points across 13 locations within the Klang Valley, Penang, Johor and Melaka. And yes, they deal exclusively with DC chargers – no cheaper, less useful AC chargers just to pad up its numbers here.

