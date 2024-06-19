VinFast VF5 EV seen in Malaysia again, now with local number plates – Vietnamese brand launching here?

Posted in Cars, Local News, VinFast / By Gerard Lye / June 19 2024 12:34 pm

The VinFast VF5 has been spotted by Facebook user Akmal Azmi in Malaysia again, this time wearing proper number plates instead of trade plates previously. Could the Vietnamese automaker be planning a launch here soon? This sighting certainly suggests so.

VinFast has already confirmed plans to expand its footprint globally following its initial public offering (IPO) in the United States last year. In 2024, the brand was introduced in neighbouring Thailand and Indonesia, with a selection of models already confirmed for these countries. The Philippines will also welcome the brand after four dealers signed up at the end of May. For now, there’s no official word on when and if the brand will make its debut here.

The VF5 is an electric vehicle (EV) that competes in the A-segment crossover market. At 3,965 mm long, 1,720 mm wide, 1,580 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,513 mm, it is slightly larger than the current Perodua Myvi.

In Vietnam, the VF5 is priced from 458 million Vietnamese dong (about RM85k) for the sole VF5 Plus variant, which is equipped with a 37.23-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery for a range of up to 326 km following the NEDC standard. DC fast charging is supported and will get the battery from a 10-70% state of charge in just 30 minutes.

The battery powers a front-mounted electric motor rated at 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW) and 135 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 10.9 seconds. In Thailand, the VF5 is listed as having as reduced output of 95 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) and less range at 260 km (also NEDC), the latter possibly due to a reduced battery energy capacity.

While the VF5 may retail for below RM100,000 (after rough conversion) in Vietnam, it can’t be sold at that price in Malaysia, even with current import and excise duties exemption, due to the current RM100,000 minimum price cap for imported EVs. We hope to receive more information in the coming weeks/months, but for now, are you looking to VinFast’s arrival here?

