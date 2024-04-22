VinFast VF e34 spotted in Malaysia – 150 PS, 242 Nm 318 km range; Vietnamese brand to launch EV here?

Posted in Cars, Local News, VinFast / By Gerard Lye / April 22 2024 9:49 am

It was reported by Reuters last year that Vietnamese carmaker VinFast is aiming to expand its presence in Asia, including in Indonesia where sales has already started and there are plans to establish a plant in 2026. At this year’s Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), the brand made its launch debut in Thailand, with the VF e34 set to be the first model to be offered there sometime in June.

The VF e34 is the automaker’s first electric vehicle (EV) that was revealed back in 2021, and it appears we could be getting the C-segment crossover as well. Recently, Daniel Izham posted a photo of the model without camouflage and wearing trade plates in the paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Group, which suggests Malaysia is also part of VinFast’s expansion plans.

In terms of specifications, the VF e34 (sold in Indonesia) is equipped with a front electric motor rated at 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) and 242 Nm of torque. This is powered by a lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 42 kWh, which is good for a range of up to 318 km following the NEDC standard. Through DC fast charging (250 kW), the battery can get from a 10-70% state of charge in just 27 minutes, and there’s also support for AC charging at 7.5 kW.

The VinFast crossover measures 4,300 mm long, 1,793 mm wide, 1,613 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,611 mm. For context, the BYD Atto 3 is larger at 4,455 mm long, 1,875 mm wide, 1,615 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,720 mm.

In its home country of Vietnam, the VF e34 is priced at 830 million dong (about RM156k) or 710 million dong (RM133k). The latter is with a battery subscription, which reduces the price by separating the cost of the battery from the vehicle to make the EV more affordable for customers. This also helps quell customer concerns about battery degradation and maintenance, although owners will have to pay if they exceed a set amount of mileage monthly.

At a price of about RM156k, the VF e34 would compete against comparable models such as the BYD Atto 3, Chery Omoda E5 and MG ZS EV. Would you pick the VinFast over those EVs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

