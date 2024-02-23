VinFast enters Indonesia – four EVs to be launched; EV factory with 50,000-unit annual capacity to be built

Posted in Cars, International News, VinFast / By Gerard Lye / February 23 2024 10:05 am

VinFast has presented its range of right-hand drive electric vehicles (EVs) at this year’s Indonesia International Motor Show. At the event, the Vietnamese carmaker displayed the VF5, VF e34, VF6, VF7, VF8 and VF9, with the first four models set to go on sale in Indonesia to cover segments A to C.

At the event, the company said it will partner with local suppliers to establish a nationwide charging network, while also announcing partnerships with five dealers. It also revealed it will provide 600 EVs through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with three Jakarta-based companies, namely PT Energi Mandiri Bumi Pertiwi, PT Sumber Amarta Jaya and PT Teknologi Karya Digital Nusa Tbk.

In terms of model rollout, VinFast has opened the order books for two models in the A- and B-SUV segments, which are the VF5 and VF e34 respectively. Further details such as model pricing, order times and aftersales policies will be announced within the first half of 2024, the company noted.

These initiatives build upon the company’s previous announcement that it would set up a local EV manufacturing plant in Indonesia. With an investment capital of 18.6 trillion rupiah (about RM5.7 billion) the plant is expected to have a capacity of 50,000 units yearly and create thousands of jobs.

VinFast VF5

Referring to VinFast’s Indonesian website, the VF5 will feature a front-mounted electric motor rated at 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW). This is powered by a 37.23-kWh battery that provides a range of up to 349 km following the NEDC standard.

The VF5 will get from 0-100 km/h in 11 seconds and supports DC fast charging, with a 10-70% state of charge (SoC) reached in under 30 minutes. It’s a relatively small car, measuring in at 3,967 mm long, 1,723 mm wide, 1,578 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,514 mm. Other dimensions include a ground clearance of 168 mm and boot space of 260 litres.

As for the VF e34, it measures 4,300 mm long, 1,768 mm wide, 1,615 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 2,611 mm. The larger size also sees an increased boot capacity of 290 litres, while the ground clearance is listed at 180 mm.

VinFast VF e34

The VF e34 also has an electric motor at the front, albeit more powerful at 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) for a 0-100 km/h of around nine seconds. There’s also a higher-capacity battery at 44.5 kWh, although the claimed range is a specific 318.6 km (NEDC) – a 10-70% SoC takes 27 minutes.

The VF5 is offered in six colours schemes, including two two-tone options with a white roof, while the VF e34 comes in monochrome hues. Interestingly, the warranties differ for these models, with the VF5 being covered for seven years, while it’s 10 years for the VF e34.

GALLERY: VinFast VF5

GALLERY: VinFast VF e34

GALLERY: VinFast launch at Indonesia International Motor Show 2024

