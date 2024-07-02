Gov’t to issue a RFP as a ‘Plan B’ for MLFF toll project, looking to reduce RM3.46 bil cost – Ahmad Maslan

Gov’t to issue a RFP as a ‘Plan B’ for MLFF toll project, looking to reduce RM3.46 bil cost – Ahmad Maslan

The government is set to issue a request for proposal (RFP) for the multi-lane free flow (MLFF) project, paving the way for alternative bids to be made for the toll collection system, which is supposed to be introduced by 2025.

According to deputy works minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, the move aims to potentially reduce the project’s costs, which is presently estimated to cost around RM3.46 billion for the 33 highways in the country. He said that the ministry had already announced its intention to issue the RFP, as The Edge reports.

“We have announced that we will issue an RFP as a ‘Plan B’. At the same time, we are giving until December for the companies involved in the MLFF proposal project,” he said in response to a supplementary question in the Dewan Rakyat from Roslan Hashim (PN-Kulim Bandar Baru), who sought updates on the status of the project.

The barrier-free system is aimed at replacing the existing booth-based toll collection system with overhead gantries, which will utilise radio frequency identification (RFID) and automated number plate recognition (ANPR) for toll collection.

Last year, the government signed an appointment agreement for the implementation of the project with KJS-SEP Synergy, a company linked to YTL Corporation. However, the YTL-linked proposal reportedly faced resistance from a total of 32 toll concessionaires, who protested the move, citing the private entity’s lack of track record. They also expressed concerns that allowing a third party to take over toll collection might result in leakages.

In February this year, it was reported that Berjaya Group had been talking to toll concessionaires to gain feedback before submitting its final proposal to the works ministry. It was said that the Berjaya proposal was more palatable compared to the earlier proposal.

Last week, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi stated that negotiations for the MLFF system were ongoing, with several stages yet to be finalised before a decision is reached.

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 
 

